The ‘Apple of China’ teased a double-folding smartphone just 2 months after Samsung

caption Xiaomi’s double folding phone. source Twitter/Wang Xiang

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has teased a double-folding phone display.

Xiaomi’s senior vice president Wang Xiang tweeted a video of a prototype double-folding phone in action on Wednesday.

This comes just two months after Samsung unveiled its own folding smartphone.

Xiaomi is the fourth-biggest smartphone maker in the world.

Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker sometimes known as the “Apple of China,” has teased a new double-folding phone just two months after Samsung unveiled its own folding phone.

Earlier this month a leaked video suggested Xiaomi was working on foldable display technology. And now the company’s senior vice president has confirmed it.

Wang Xiang tweeted a video on Wednesday of the company’s founder and president Bin Lin using the “world’s first ever double folding phone.”

Excited to share this video of a special Xiaomi smartphone from our President and Co-founder Bin Lin. It is the world’s first ever double folding phone — that’s pretty cool, isn’t it? #xiaomi #foldingphone #technology pic.twitter.com/iBj0n3vIbW — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) January 23, 2019

The video shows Bin holding a tablet-sized smartphone with a central panel, and two folding panels off to the side. That’s a little different from Samsung’s phone, which folds in the middle. The device is evidently a prototype, and the blurred video makes it difficult to see exactly how the folding phone works.

Xiaomi’s post comes two months after Samsung’s blockbuster unveiling of its foldable smartphone in November.

According to TechCrunch, Xiaomi still appears to be considering whether to turn the prototype into a real device and is toying with names.

The company is the fourth-biggest smartphone maker in the world behind Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, according to IDC.