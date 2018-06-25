Rapper XXXTentacion gets first posthumous No. 1 song since Notorious B.I.G. in 1997

A week after his death, XXXTentacion has notched his first Billboard No. 1 song with “Sad!”

A week after he was shot and killed in South Florida, rapper XXXTentacion has achieved the first Billboard No. 1 song of his career.

The rapper’s track “Sad!” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, after it previously peaked at No. 7 on the chart in March. The song jumped from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, Billboard reports.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, is the first artist to achieve a posthumous No. 1 song since Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money, Mo Problems” and “Hypnotize” both topped the chart in 1997, following the rapper’s death.

XXXTentacion’s two studio albums, “17” and “?,” returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart, charting at No. 7 and No. 3, respectively. “?” previously topped the chart upon its release in March.

At the time of his death, Onfroy was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic-abuse case. He faced charges of aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.

Last week, police arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Onfroy. According to TMZ, a judge signed arrest warrants for two other suspects in the case last week, but those suspects have not yet been apprehended.

