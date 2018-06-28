Rapper XXXTentatcion fights his own corpse in a new video for his No. 1 single ‘SAD!,’ released after he was shot and killed

caption XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” source YouTube/XXXTentatcion

Rapper XXXTentacion fights his own dead body in a new, posthumous video for his No. 1 single “SAD!”

XXXTentatcion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, wrote the script for the video and served as its creative director before his death, per the video’s opening credits.

“SAD!” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week after Onfroy was shot and killed in South Florida.

“You have done well at battling yourself. Are you satisfied?” the cryptic, subtitled script for the video ends.

Onfroy was shot and killed last week in his car outside of a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Broward County police arrested 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams last week on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Onfroy.

At the time of his death, Onfroy was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic-abuse case. He faced charges of aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.

This week, “SAD!” made Onfroy the first artist to achieve a posthumous No. 1 song since Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money, Mo Problems” and “Hypnotize” both topped the chart in 1997. “SAD!” topped the chart on Monday, after it previously peaked at No. 7 in March. The song jumped from No. 52 on the chart to No. 1 last week.

Watch the video for “SAD!” below: