This $5 million ‘yacht extender’ is a place to park your helicopter, SUV, submarine, and everything else that can’t fit on your main yacht

Lynx Yachts’ YXT 24 Evolution is a second yacht for people who ran out of space on their primary yacht.

The boat provides extra room for things that can’t fit on an owner’s main yacht, such as a helicopter, a submarine, an SUV, additional boats, jet skis, and motorcycles.

It comes with a crane for lifting vehicles onto and off of the deck.

Lynx calls the YXT 24 a “yacht extender,” and the vessel can also include amenities like extra bedrooms, a gym, and a massage room.

We’ve all been there at least once. You spend a fortune on a massive superyacht and, before you know it, the place feels cramped and tiny. The deck gets cluttered with jet skis and other toys, leaving absolutely no room for your helicopter.

But the days of simply upgrading to a bigger yacht are over. Lynx Yachts, a Dutch yacht-construction firm, has solved that problem with its line of YXT “yacht extender” models – luxurious support boats that carry all the things that won’t fit on a person’s main yacht.

Lynx’s YXT models come in several sizes and can house boats, jet skis, helicopters, submarines, SUVs, motorcycles, and more. Each one comes outfitted with a crane that can move vehicles around and drop boats into the water when the time comes.

Plus, owners can customize the inside of their YXT to include a gym, sauna, massage room, guest bedrooms, or other amenities.

Read on to take a tour of Lynx’s YXT 24 Evolution, which the company calls “the ideal platform to extend an owner’s ocean-based real estate without having to modify or replace their existing superyacht.” Thank the heavens for that.

Lynx Yachts is selling a multimillion-dollar vessel that — plain and simple — is a yacht for your yacht.

The YXT 24 Evolution is part of Lynx’s YXT series — a line of luxurious “yacht extenders” that serve as support boats for a customer’s larger superyacht.

YXT models — which come in various sizes — are meant to travel alongside the mothership and provide extra space for all the things customers can’t fit on their main yacht.

The roughly 89-foot YXT 24 Evolution can carry toys like additional boats, jet skis, and SUVs.

It comes with a deck-mounted crane for moving vehicles onto the boat or plopping them into the water.

The crane can lift 3.6 tons, and folds away when not in use.

According to Lynx, the 800-plus-square-foot main deck can also house helicopters, submarines, and scooters.

The vessel was conceived as “the ideal platform to extend an owner’s ocean-based real estate without having to modify or replace their existing superyacht,” Lynx says.

When all of the vehicles on board have been launched, the main deck can be transformed into a massive lounge area with sofas and beanbags.

Plus, there’s a lower deck that’s built for relaxing by the water.

It has a diving platform that extends out into the water.

The YXT 24 Evolution’s interior can be fully customized to fit each client’s needs.

This particular example offers extra room for guests …

… complete with a large steam room and shower.

It also has a full kitchen …

… but customers can opt for other amenities instead, like additional bedrooms, a sauna, a massage room, or a laundry room.

This YXT 24 is outfitted with a gym room below deck. It has a hatch that opens out onto the rear lounge area.

Plus, there are bunks for crew members.

Up in the helm, guests can take in 360-degree views …

… or kick back and watch TV.

The YXT 24 Evolution has a top speed of 13 knots — about 15 mph — and a range of more than 1,600 miles.

That means a small crew can travel to a destination ahead of the main ship and set up before guests arrive.

Those seeking even more room can spring for the 111-foot YXT 34 Plus.

Robb Report recently wrote about the YXT 34.

Renderings show that its main deck has room for multiple boats, several jet skis, and a submarine.

Its crane can lift up to about eight tons, and its main deck can transform into a huge covered lounge area.

Plus, like on the YXT 24, there’s room for a gym below deck.

Lynx Yachts didn’t disclose pricing for the YXT series …

… but a YXT 24 built in 2018 is currently listed for just under $5 million through The Yacht Market.

