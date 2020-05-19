This $5 million ‘yacht extender’ is a place to park your helicopter, SUV, submarine, and everything else that can’t fit on your main yacht

- source
- Lynx Yachts
- Lynx Yachts’ YXT 24 Evolution is a second yacht for people who ran out of space on their primary yacht.
- The boat provides extra room for things that can’t fit on an owner’s main yacht, such as a helicopter, a submarine, an SUV, additional boats, jet skis, and motorcycles.
- It comes with a crane for lifting vehicles onto and off of the deck.
- Lynx calls the YXT 24 a “yacht extender,” and the vessel can also include amenities like extra bedrooms, a gym, and a massage room.
We’ve all been there at least once. You spend a fortune on a massive superyacht and, before you know it, the place feels cramped and tiny. The deck gets cluttered with jet skis and other toys, leaving absolutely no room for your helicopter.
But the days of simply upgrading to a bigger yacht are over. Lynx Yachts, a Dutch yacht-construction firm, has solved that problem with its line of YXT “yacht extender” models – luxurious support boats that carry all the things that won’t fit on a person’s main yacht.
Lynx’s YXT models come in several sizes and can house boats, jet skis, helicopters, submarines, SUVs, motorcycles, and more. Each one comes outfitted with a crane that can move vehicles around and drop boats into the water when the time comes.
Plus, owners can customize the inside of their YXT to include a gym, sauna, massage room, guest bedrooms, or other amenities.
Read on to take a tour of Lynx’s YXT 24 Evolution, which the company calls “the ideal platform to extend an owner’s ocean-based real estate without having to modify or replace their existing superyacht.” Thank the heavens for that.
Lynx Yachts is selling a multimillion-dollar vessel that — plain and simple — is a yacht for your yacht.
- Lynx Yachts
The YXT 24 Evolution is part of Lynx’s YXT series — a line of luxurious “yacht extenders” that serve as support boats for a customer’s larger superyacht.
- Lynx Yachts
YXT models — which come in various sizes — are meant to travel alongside the mothership and provide extra space for all the things customers can’t fit on their main yacht.
- Lynx Yachts
The roughly 89-foot YXT 24 Evolution can carry toys like additional boats, jet skis, and SUVs.
- Lynx Yachts
It comes with a deck-mounted crane for moving vehicles onto the boat or plopping them into the water.
- Lynx Yachts
The crane can lift 3.6 tons, and folds away when not in use.
- Lynx Yachts
According to Lynx, the 800-plus-square-foot main deck can also house helicopters, submarines, and scooters.
- Lynx Yachts
The vessel was conceived as “the ideal platform to extend an owner’s ocean-based real estate without having to modify or replace their existing superyacht,” Lynx says.
- Lynx Yachts
When all of the vehicles on board have been launched, the main deck can be transformed into a massive lounge area with sofas and beanbags.
- Lynx Yachts
Plus, there’s a lower deck that’s built for relaxing by the water.
- Lynx Yachts
It has a diving platform that extends out into the water.
- Lynx Yachts
The YXT 24 Evolution’s interior can be fully customized to fit each client’s needs.
- Lynx Yachts
This particular example offers extra room for guests …
- Lynx Yachts
… complete with a large steam room and shower.
- Lynx Yachts
It also has a full kitchen …
- Lynx Yachts
… but customers can opt for other amenities instead, like additional bedrooms, a sauna, a massage room, or a laundry room.
- Lynx Yachts
This YXT 24 is outfitted with a gym room below deck. It has a hatch that opens out onto the rear lounge area.
- Lynx Yachts
Plus, there are bunks for crew members.
- Lynx Yachts
Up in the helm, guests can take in 360-degree views …
- Lynx Yachts
… or kick back and watch TV.
- Lynx Yachts
The YXT 24 Evolution has a top speed of 13 knots — about 15 mph — and a range of more than 1,600 miles.
- Lynx Yachts
That means a small crew can travel to a destination ahead of the main ship and set up before guests arrive.
- Lynx Yachts
Those seeking even more room can spring for the 111-foot YXT 34 Plus.
- Lynx Yachts
Robb Report recently wrote about the YXT 34.
Renderings show that its main deck has room for multiple boats, several jet skis, and a submarine.
- Lynx Yachts
Its crane can lift up to about eight tons, and its main deck can transform into a huge covered lounge area.
- Lynx Yachts
Plus, like on the YXT 24, there’s room for a gym below deck.
- Lynx Yachts
Lynx Yachts didn’t disclose pricing for the YXT series …
- Lynx Yachts
… but a YXT 24 built in 2018 is currently listed for just under $5 million through The Yacht Market.
- Lynx Yachts
Source: The Yacht Market