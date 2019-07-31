“Yadda, Yadda, Yadda:” The internet loved Marianne Williamson’s answer on gun safety at the Democratic debate

caption Marianne Williamson source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Bestselling author and self-help guru Marianne Williamson lit up Twitter after answering a question about gun safety which she ended by saying Americans only hear “yadda, yadda, yadda” when it comes to the Democratic Party’s priorities.

“I don’t think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe yadda, yadda, yadda,” Williamson said.

“It’s time for us to start over with people who have not taken donations and can say with real moral authority, that is over, we are going to establish public funding for federal campaigns,” Williamson added.

The odd answer and her use of the expression “yadda, yadda, yadda” rekindled the internet’s fascination, curiosity and fondness for Williamson, with a few “Seinfeld” references to mix.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bestselling author and self-help guru Marianne Williamson lit up Twitter after answering a question about gun safety which she ended by saying Americans only hear “yadda, yadda, yadda” when it comes to the Democratic Party’s priorities.

In her answer, she abruptly pivoted to the influence of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and defense companies, accusing her onstage rivals of taking money from them.

Then she said nothing would change unless there was a law establishing public financing of elections and said the Democrats risked losing the moral high ground unless they stopped accepting money from these industries.

Video: Marianne Williamson again proving herself as a woman of the people with her use of "yadda, yadda, yadda" #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/1jzAd32Kzx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2019

“I don’t think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe yadda, yadda, yadda,” Williamson said. “It’s time for us to start over with people who have not taken donations and can say with real moral authority, that is over, we are going to establish public funding for federal campaigns.”

Read more: Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders team up against John Delaney in Democratic debate’s first question on ‘Medicare for All’

The odd answer and her use of the expression “yadda, yadda, yadda” rekindled the internet’s fascination, curiosity and fondness for Williamson, with a few “Seinfeld” references to mix as it was a popular phrase in the hit 1990s sitcom.

"Yadda, yadda, yadda."

Marianne Williamson has cast her spell upon me.#CNNDebate — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 31, 2019

I gotta say this speech was compelling #yaddayaddayadda https://t.co/1xGqs83TfF — Dana R Fisher (@Fisher_DanaR) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate brave enough to just cut the middle of her speech and yell "YADDA, YADDA, YADDA" at the top of her lungs and for that I respect her — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) July 31, 2019

–You yadda-yadda-ed over the best part.

— No, I mentioned the medicare care for all. with apologies to @PeterMehlman https://t.co/5fLlCZ9OYc — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) July 31, 2019