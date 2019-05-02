Yahoo Finance returns as exclusive livestream host of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting

Tune-in at 9.45 pm Singapore Time on Saturday, May 4th, to Watch History Live

Global Livestream available in English and Mandarin, with VOD available after the event

High resolution clips available for Broadcast and Online media use.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 May 2019 – Yahoo Finance, Verizon Media’s leading business and financial news site, returns as the exclusive livestream host of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting.

Beginning Saturday, May 4th, at 9:45am EST/9.45pm SGT, investors and non-investors across Southeast Asia, can tune-in to watch Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger share their candid outlook on the economy, the administration, today’s markets, the company and more. Stay tuned for updates, and watch the live stream on Yahoo Finance.

Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer will be on-the-ground at CHI Health Center Omaha (formerly CenturyLink Center Omaha) with Yahoo Finance on-air hosts Jen Rogers and Myles Udland, and on-air correspondents Julia La Roche and Javier David to provide insight, analysis and news-making interviews. The schedule of live coverage includes:

9:45am EST/9.45 pm SGT: Yahoo Finance Pre-show

10:15am EST/10.15pm SGT: Livestream of morning session featuring the Q&A with Buffett and Munger

1:00pm EST/1.00am (Sunday) SGT: Yahoo Finance Halftime Show

2:00pm EST/2.00am (Sunday)pm SGT: Livestream of afternoon session featuring additional Q&A with Buffett and Munger

4:30pm EST/4.30am (Sunday) SGT: Yahoo Finance Post-show

4:45pm EST/4.45am (Sunday)SGT: Livestream of the afternoon session continues

5:30pm EST/5.30am (Sunday)SGT: Meeting concludes





On May 5th, the day following the annual meeting, Yahoo Finance will sit-down with Charlie Munger for an exclusive recap of the 2019 meeting and its implications for the year ahead.

“Yahoo Finance is committed to building the most comprehensive finance and business platform in the world. Our return to Omaha to exclusively livestream an event as momentous as the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting is indicative of our position as a leader in business journalism,” said Joanna Lambert, General Manager of Finance, Tech and Autos at Verizon Media. “This is an important day for people across the globe and we’re thrilled to bring our audience an international livestream, with insightful reporting and analysis on the meeting.”

Throughout the Pre-Show and Halftime Report, Yahoo Finance will also feature a number of live and pre-taped interviews with the Yahoo Finance editorial team, including Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts; Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running; Rod Smith, Former Denver Broncos NFL Player; Moïse Mitterrand, CEO of LNC Investissement; Karen Hanrahan, CEO of the Glide Foundation; Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton Homes; and many others.

The broadcast will also feature exclusive clips from Yahoo Finance’s invite only-event, the 2nd annual U.S.-China Investor Forum, taking place on May 3rd in Omaha, in partnership with the Asian Cultural Center. Speakers at the event will include Stella Li, President of BYD Motors, Yefei Lu of Shareholder Value Management, Karen Wallace, Director of Investor Education at Morningstar and more, discussing trade relations and investment opportunities between the United States and China.

2019 marks Yahoo Finance’s fourth year as the exclusive livestream host. Once again, the global livestream will be available in both English and Mandarin, with VOD replay available following the meeting. An audio replay of the meeting and accompanying interviews will also be available via podcast, through a partnership with Acast, on iTunes and other podcast stores starting Monday, May 6th.

For more information on the Berkshire Hathaway Live Stream, visit the landing page on Yahoo Finance or add the event to your calendar. Follow the conversation on Twitter with @YahooFinance #BRKLiveStream, or on the Yahoo Finance Instagram and Facebook pages.

MEDIA USAGE TERMS

FOR BROADCAST: Hi-res downloadable clips will be made available and distributed day-of.

Only those clips provided by directly Yahoo Finance may be used on-air; clips may NOT be pulled for broadcast use from Yahoo Finance site.

Clips provided MUST appear in full; clips may NOT be re-cut, edited or altered in any way.

Clips MUST retain Yahoo Finance logo in upper right, and be accompanied by a verbal reference to Yahoo Finance OR cited in text on screen.





FOR ONLINE: Embeddable VOD clips will be available at https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream/





Full live stream will be available on Yahoo Finance ONLY. The live player/live stream is NOT to be embedded.





VOD clips may be embedded from Yahoo Finance; clips are not to be downloaded or posted elsewhere directly, and not to be altered or edited in any way.

Embeds must be accompanied by a mention and link back to Yahoo Finance.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is headquartered in New York City. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.