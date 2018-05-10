Yahoo Mail Makes Mother’s Day Emails Beautiful and Special, Just like Mom

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10th May 2018 – Yahoo Mail is bringing out a special themed stationery for its users this Mother’s Day on Sunday, 13th May., to make them feel loved.

We know our users have (hopefully) been diligently picking out the perfect gifts for all the moms in their lives. After they’re done ordering flowers, chocolates, picture frames, and more, the team here at Yahoo Mail wants to give them one last special gift to send: a heartfelt note delivered on beautiful, personalized stationery.

Through Mother’s Day, Yahoo Mail users can now easily send emails on our Mother’s Day-themed stationery by clicking “compose”, then choosing the folded “stationery” card. For our super busy and forgetful types — we will be reminding them before Mother’s Day to make sure they stay her favorite daughter, son, grandchild, spouse, or friend.

Once you tap, you can choose from a number of hand-crafted designs that look beautiful, whether she opens it on the go or sitting at home in front of her computer. Your card will look perfect no matter what:









If your mom loves GIFs just as much as gifts, Yahoo has you covered there as well. To add a little more personality to your email, you can select from our hand-picked selection of Mother’s Day GIFs or just search for “love”, “hearts”, “puppies”, “flowers” or anything else that speaks to your love for Mom and pick the perfect animated add-on for your card.

Did you know that Mother’s Day is celebrated on the same day in over 90 countries around the world?

To give moms across the globe little more love, Mother’s Day stationery is available for Yahoo Mail users on desktop and mobile (Android, iOS) in the US, Canada, Germany, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

