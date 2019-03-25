Yale has rescinded the admission of a student connected to the college admissions scandal

Yale University has rescinded a student’s admission to the school after 50 people were indicted as part of a college admission scandal earlier this month.

Yale is the first school to rescind a student’s admission in connection to the scandal. University of Southern California has barred students connected to the scandal from registering for classes while it is investigating.

Yale’s former women’s soccer coach, Rudy Meredith, was one of the 50 people indicted. Prosecutors allege that he recruited at least two students for the team despite knowing they didn’t play soccer.

No students were named in the criminal complaint or face criminal charges.

Yale University has rescinded a student’s admission in the wake of the college admissions scandal in which parents are accused of using bribes to guarantee their children spots at elite schools.

Yale Press Secretary Tom Conroy told INSIDER in a statement that the university “has rescinded the admission of one student as a result of this matter.”

News of the rescinded admissions was first reported by the Yale Daily News on Sunday.

Conroy told the Daily News that Yale has launched an internal review of its admissions with the help of outside counsel.

He said that one other student who was never accepted may have been implicated by the college admissions scandal. The school does not believe any other students were involved.

Neither student has been named and it is unclear how they are connected to the scandal.

Yale President Peter Salovey said in a March 15 statement that an FBI investigation revealed that “a Yale coach gave bogus athletic endorsements” to the two students.

“When applicants sign their applications, they attest that the contents are true and complete,” Salovey wrote. “Although I do not comment on specific disciplinary actions taken with respect to an individual student, our longstanding policy is to rescind the admission of students who falsified their Yale College applications.”

Read more: USC is barring students linked to the college admissions scandal from registering for classes

Former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith was one of 50 people indicted earlier this month in connection to the scandal.

The criminal complaint said parents paid William Singer – the alleged ringleader of the cash-for-college scheme– to guarantee spots at elite colleges for the children.

Officials said the scheme involved bribing college officials and coaches, as well as entrance exam officials.

Yale was named in the lawsuit, and prosecutors allege that Meredith was bribed to recruit student at least one student for the women’s soccer team, despite knowing the student did not play competitive soccer.

No students were named in the criminal complaint or indicted. Officials said that many likely didn’t know their parents were involved in the scheme.

Yale is the first school to rescind a student’s admission over the scandal.

The University of Southern California announced last week that it was putting admitted students’ accounts on hold while investigating, which barred them from registering for classes.