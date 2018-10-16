Lingerie brand is selling a sexy ‘American Princess’ costume based on Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding look

caption Yandy Sexy American Princess costume source Yandy

Lingerie brand Yandy sells an “American Princess Costume” for $49.95.

The look appears to be modeled off Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding look, featuring an off-the-shoulder bodycon dress, a tiara and veil.

The model on Yandy’s website accessorizes with flower bouquet, suit jacket and Deal or No Deal briefcase.

A lingerie brand known for its “sexy” Halloween costumes is now selling an “American Princess Costume” that appears to be modeled off Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding look.

The Yandy costume, which is selling for $49.95, features an off-the-shoulder bodycon dress, a tiara and veil.

The model on Yandy’s website accessorized the look with a flower bouquet, suit jacket and a Deal or No Deal briefcase.

“You’re living an actual fairy tale! Get ready to walk down the royal aisle in this exclusive American Princess costume featuring a white mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, 3/4 length sleeves, a smooth bodice, a tulle veil with a large bow accent, a satin bow detail, and a bejeweled tiara,” Yandy’s costume description reads.

The entire costume appears to reference different parts of Markle’s life.

The dress has the same off-the-shoulder look as the one Markle wore to her wedding to Prince Harry.

The blazer references Markle’s long tenure on the hit TV show “Suits,” and the briefcase references her time as a model on the game show, “Deal or No Deal.”

The blazer, bouquet and briefcase are not included in the costume, according to Yandy’s website.

Yandy’s vice president of merchandising Pilar Quintana-Williams confirmed to INSIDER that Markle was the inspiration behind the company’s American Princess costume.

“The Duchess of Sussex is incredibly stylish and we absolutely adore her,” Quintana-Williams said in a statement. “We were inspired by one of her most iconic fashion moments- her wedding! The “American Princess” costume allows Yandy customers to celebrate that gorgeous moment in royal history.”

The Royal Wedding costume comes after Yandy was forced to remove a costume modeled after The Handmaid’s Tale. The company faced backlash for making light of a story focused on the oppression of women.

Yandy also boasts “Sexy Fake News” and “Sexy Op-Ed Anonymous” Halloween costumes.