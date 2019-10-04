There’s now a sexy college admissions scandal Halloween costume, because of course there is

caption Yandy’s ‘Sexy College Scandal’ costume. source Yandy

Yandy is selling a $69.95 “College Scandal Costume,” which features a crop top with “Mom of the Year” printed across the front, crossed out, and replaced with “INMATE.”

It also comes with matching bottoms that feature a made-up inmate number.

While some people have said the costume is funny, others have criticized Yandy for profiting off of the college admissions scandal, in which more than 50 people have been charged.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An online lingerie company has released a sexy college admissions scandal costume for Halloween.

Yandy, which faced backlash last year for making a sexy “Handmaid’s Tale” costume and made headlines again for sexy Mr. Rogers and sexy “Op-Ed Anonymous” costumes is pushing boundaries yet again with its $69.95 “College Scandal Costume.”

The costume features a red-orange crop top with “Mom of the Year” printed across the front and crossed out, replaced with “INMATE.” It also comes with matching bottoms that feature a made-up inmate number.

The costume description on Yandy’s website reads: “Oops, you can’t always trust those motherly instincts. Turns out fame and intelligence don’t go hand in hand! Bribe your way to the admissions office and score the ultimate scholarly achievement (the best mom award!) in this exclusive College Scandal costume.”

While some people have said the costume is funny, others have criticized Yandy for profiting off of the college admissions scandal.

This revolting 'costume' goes to show if there's a buck to be made from criminal behavior, some will find a way to profit from it. Just abhorrent. Capitalism at work. https://t.co/VGUGtz4duq — Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) October 3, 2019

Read more: The most popular Halloween costumes over the past 150 years – and the fascinating history behind how costume trends have changed

Fifty-two people have been charged in the scandal, in which parents are accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer $25 million to guarantee their children spots at top universities.

Thus far several parents have been sentenced in the scandal, including Felicity Huffman, who will spend two weeks in jail for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT answers falsified.

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin, too, was charged in the scandal. She is facing a trial after pleading not guilty to allegations that she paid $500,000 to have her daughters recruited to the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite neither participating in the sport.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Yandy defended the costume.

“Every year Yandy looks for opportunities to take inspiration from current trends and pop-culture events,” Alicia Thompson, director of brand marketing at Yandy, said. “College scandal is clearly on the minds of everyone right now and we felt it was the perfect opportunity to showcase a sexy two-piece body suit that pokes fun at this current national obsession. Of course at Yandy University we accept everyone.”

Insider has contacted Yandy for comment.