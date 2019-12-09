A new video game about the 2020 election lets you fight as Donald Trump, Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or Cory Booker

caption Donald Trump and Andrew Yang face off in “Yang2020 Path to Presidency” source “Yang2020 Path to Presidency”

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is the star of an upcoming video game featuring the frontrunners of the 2020 election – “Yang2020: Path To Presidency.” The game will let the 2020 candidates fight for the presidency, with a fictional story mode charting Yang’s path to office.

Though fighting games are inherently violent, the recreations of the candidates in “Yang2020: Path To Presidency” are obvious parodies performing cartoonish attacks. Players will be able to unlock Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and other characters, each with their own ridiculous set of special attacks.

While the game revolves around Yang’s campaign, it was made by an independent developer, Sam Vallely. Early footage of “Yang2020” surfaced back in September and the full game is scheduled for release on December 30 via Steam, the largest PC gaming marketplace. The gameplay footage shown in September was from an early version of the game, so the finished product could be much different.

Yang has not formally endorsed “Yang2020: Path To Presidency,” but the Democratic candidate has shown appreciation for similar games in the past. In a pair of tweets earlier this year, Yang said he spent much of his adolescence playing “Street Fighter 2,” the seminal fighting game that has defined the genre for decades.

I literally spent my teenage years playing Street Fighter II in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/ynTYg56Djx — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) September 28, 2019

“Yang2020: Path To Presidency” also draws inspiration from the popular anime “Dragon Ball Z.” Yang loosely resembles the character Gohan and the candidates are capable of firing energy beams that are a staple in the “Dragon Ball” series.

“Yang2020: Path To Presidency” will be available on December 30, but the price has not been set. The next Democratic presidential debate is set for December 19, but Yang’s polling numbers are too low to qualify for the stage as of December 9.