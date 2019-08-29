Andrew Yang’s campaign says CNN corrected a chyron that excluded Yang in favor of lower-polling candidates

caption Andrew Yang source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

CNN has apologized for airing a chyron on “New Day” of the top-performing candidates in a recent Quinnipiac poll that excluded Andrew Yang in favor of a lower-polling candidates.

Yang campaign spokesman Randy Jones told Insider on Thursday that CNN said they would pull the graphic – which showed Rep. Beto O’Rourke polling at 1% but not Yang polling at 2% – off the air.

The “New Day” graphic was one of several news graphics that prompted Yang’s supporters – known as “the Yang gang” – to tweet #YangMediaBlackout to accuse the media of treating Yang unfairly.

Yang and his supporters have tussled with vestiges of what they perceive to a political and media establishment class determined to undermine unconventional candidates like Yang.

Jones said that he was “very pleased” with CNN’s quick response when the campaign reached out about the graphic, as well as with their assurances that it was “an honest mistake” and wouldn’t happen again.

CNN: "We have decided that if @AndrewYang didn't exist, these would be the top 6 from the Quinnipiac poll, so despite Yang polling 3% in this poll, there is no point in displaying him in the top 6."#YangGang #Yang2020 #WhoIsAndrewYang? pic.twitter.com/S3geCQ0HC9 — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) August 28, 2019

The “New Day” graphic was one of several news chyrons that prompted Yang’s supporters – known as “the Yang gang” – to tweet #YangMediaBlackout in accusing the mainstream media of conspiring against Yang by deliberately not covering his campaign.

In addition to the “New Day” chyron, Yang supporters also pointed to a “Cuomo Prime Time” graphic and an “Inside Poltiics” graphic that excluded Yang despite there being room on the screen to feature more candidates.

CNN: "Okay okay okay, everyone. Sheesh. Enough with the outrage machine. We've heard you, and so here's the top 6 candidates based on recent rolling polling average, minus @AndrewYang because we couldn't fit him into the graphic obviously."#YangGang #Yang2020 #WhoIsAndrewYang? pic.twitter.com/31mDtDJhRF — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) August 28, 2019

Representatives for “Cuomo Prime Time” and “Inside Politics” did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment as to whether they also planned to adjust those graphics to include Yang and other candidates.

Over the course of the campaign, Yang and his supporters have tussled with vestiges of what they perceive to a political and media establishment class determined to undermine unconventional candidates like Yang. The political novice is an entrepreneur and first-time political candidate running on a unique platform of giving every American a $1,000 per month universal basic income.

Yang accused NBC of cutting off his mic during the first Democratic debate in June, which the network thoroughly denied, and previously complained on Twitter about the DNC not allowing them to use two polls from the same vendor to qualify for the fall debates.

Now, Yang’s supporters seem to taking aim both at CNN and cable news media more broadly to accuse them of bias two weeks before Yang is set to take the stage for the next round of Democratic primary debates.

Andrew Yang has been at the bottom of mainstream media attention and mentions his entire campaign! Yet he is polling as a TOP 6 Candidate!#GoogleAndrewYang and help stop the #YangMediaBlackout pic.twitter.com/mxh3Nh3Qkb — Andrew Yang For President (@YangForPOTUS) August 29, 2019

But Yang’s campaign – which rose to prominence largely by gaining support on social media and not by being covered traditional cable news networks – is maintaining its upbeat and positive campaign message.

“The fact that the Real Clear Politics average has [Yang] in 6th place (& rising) despite the #YangMediaBlackout is a testament to the unique strength of the message & messenger,” tweeted Yang senior advisor Steve Marchand. “It motivates all of us in the #YangGang to work even harder – and to make history in 2020.”

Jones reiterated that he was satisfied with CNN’s response and didn’t seem too concerned with the chyrons excluding Yang, telling Insider that “the Yang Gang is too powerful” to be ignored. “Even if [the networks] wanted to undermine us, they couldn’t. It isn’t possible,” he said.