Yankee Candle Celebrates 50 Years of Candle-Making and A ‘Scent-Evoking’ 10 Years in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October 2019 – Yankee Candle®, America’s best-loved candle, celebrates its 50th anniversary and ten years in Singapore this year. Founded by Mike Kittredge in 1969, Yankee Candle® started from humble beginnings as a small retail shop in South Hadley, Massachusetts, after he successfully created a scented candle out of melted crayons for his mother’s Christmas gift. Yankee Candle® has since become the world’s most renowned brand of premium scented candles, sharing its passion for fragrance® by capturing the spirit of each season with its true-to-life scents.

Since Yankee Candle® opened its first store in Singapore in 2009, the brand has warmed the hearts and homes of many Singaporeans with fragrances from different decades. Local favourites such as MidSummer’s Night®, which has an intense cologne blend, debuted in the 1990s, while sweet vacation scents such as Pink SandsTM and Bahama Breeze were introduced in 2011. Island Spa is also one of Singapore’s top ten best-selling fragrance, and it is exclusively available in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

These all-time favourites from various decades are symbolic of how Yankee Candle® continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation and excellence by developing new products and exploring new fragrances, to help consumers create a cosy home as they savour special moments.

In celebration of Yankee Candle®‘s 50th anniversary, the brand will be re-launching a selection of their most popular scents and returning classics from the last 50 years. Crafted with fresh, uplifting, floral and fruity fragrance notes, the collection consists of 25 different large jar candles from the Spring, Summer, Fall, Holiday seasons. Yankee Candle®‘s Fall series is now available in stores, while the Holiday series will only be available from December 2019 onwards.

Each 50th anniversary Large Jar Candle is $39. The candles can be purchased in a bundle of 3 for $84 or a bundle of 6 for $150.

Customers can look forward to receiving a complimentary Yankee Candle® 50th anniversary tote bag when they purchase any 50th anniversary Large Jar Candle in a bundle of 3 or 6. The limited-edition tote bag is also available for purchase at $5. Terms and Conditions apply.

For more information, please refer to this link:

http://bit.ly/Yankee-Candle-Singapore-50thAnniv



