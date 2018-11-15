YCH Group Drives ASEAN BAC’s Legacy Project, SGConnect™ In Vietnam Together With T&T Group

YCH Group will also support in key growth areas, namely urban solutions, smart logistics and robotics

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 November 2018 – YCH Group, Asia Pacific’s leading integrated end-to-end supply chain management and logistics partner signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T&T Group, a multi-industry Vietnamese corporation to look at establishing Smart Growth Centres in Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi as part of SGConnect™ (Smart Growth Connect), ASEAN Business Advisory Council’s (ASEAN BAC) fifth Legacy Project.

As the supply chain hub for urban cities, these Smart Growth Centres aim to distribute and manage a range of different products for the city population while reducing socio-economic burden such as pollution, congestion and noise. These Centres will maximise distribution efficiencies, with data-enabled real-time visibility of goods movements and quality control.

T&T Group will be working with the Vietnamese government and its local authorities for all necessary works and procedures during the location selection and project implementation process. YCH Group will establish the project implementation plan, including the list of investment items and a detailed action plan.

The MoU was endorsed by ASEAN BAC at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2018. Along with the announcement of the MoU, ASEAN BAC also shared about Oeuvre, a new app-based solution that would relieve city traffic congestion by intelligently coordinating goods deliveries across the cities based on the availability of loading bays at retail malls and key delivery nodes. Solutions such as Oeuvre would be one of many technologies incorporated into the Smart Growth Centres.





ASEAN Business Advisory Council witnessed the MoU between YCH Group, represented by Ms Chan Yoke Ping, Regional Director (fifth from right) and T&T Group, represented by Mr Doan Tuan Anh, Deputy General Director.

“ASEAN BAC’s Smart Growth Connect legacy project is totally in line with the development orientation of T&T Group. This project will not only bring about economic benefits, but also promote the development of production, goods circulation, import and export as well as build a new face for the logistics industry in Vietnam. In addition, the project is fully aligned with the global trend in the 4.0 revolution, bringing high technology into cutting edge areas, including logistics. I believe this will be a regional legacy project in the very near future,” said Chairman and CEO of T&T Group, Mr Do Quang Hien.

“YCH Group has been providing supply chain management solutions in Vietnam since 2009 and have grown together with our partners here. This is largely because we believe in developing symbiotic and sustainable growth with our partners, and we do so by sharing and exchanging our know-how and best practices with them and the local Vietnam workforce. We believe in inclusive growth and are proud to pioneer this legacy project with T&T Group,” said Ms Chan Yoke Ping, Regional Director of YCH Group.





About YCH Group

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Singapore, YCH Group is the leading end-to-end supply chain solutions partner to some of the world’s largest companies and favourite brands across more than 100 cities in the Asia Pacific region. A strong proponent of innovation, YCH is recognized for its 7PL™ approach in seamlessly integrating supply chain strategy with execution. YCH’s launch of Supply Chain City®, Asia’s nexus of supply chain excellence on 22 September 2017 will create new benchmarks in the logistics and supply chain industry, supporting Singapore’s key growth areas, namely in urban solutions, smart logistics and robotics.

For more information, please visit www.ych.com

About T&T Group

Founded in 1993 under the name of T&T Technology and Trading Co., Ltd., after 25 years of establishment and development, T&T Group has become a multi-industry corporation with international stature. T&T is now active in 7 business areas: (1) Finance & Investment; (2) Real estate; (3) Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries; (4) Transport Infrastructure, Sea Port & Logistics; (5) Industry and Trade; (6) Minerals, Energy & Environment; (7) Health, Education & Sport.

T&T Group is one of the few private economic groups honoured to receive the First-Class Labour Medal from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister. In early 2018, T&T Group was honoured to receive the fastest growing business award in Vietnam in 2018, ranking 6th in the Vietnam FAST500 in 2018. On October 9th, T&T Group was honoured to receive Thang Long Cup 2018 by Hanoi People’s Committee. The award honours enterprises with excellent achievements in production and business activities, actively contribute to the construction and development of Hanoi, Capital of Vietnam.