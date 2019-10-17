Kim Kardashian shared photos of new Yeezy slide sandals made for kids, but some people aren’t so sure about the ‘rubbery’ shoes

caption Kim Kardashian West revealed that her husband Kanye West’s brand Yeezy is releasing slide-style sandals for kids. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Wednesday with photos and videos of new shoes from Yeezy.

The slide-style sandals are meant for kids, and were modeled by three of the West children in Kardashian West’s Instagram story.

Kardashian West and Yeezy have not yet revealed prices of the shoes, or a release date.

Twitter users have since shared their thoughts on the footwear, with some comparing the slides to “jail shoes.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve ever wanted to wear matching Yeezy shoes with your child, now’s your chance.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram with the news that her husband Kanye West’s brand Yeezy will soon be releasing slide-style sandals for children. She showed three of her four kids wearing the shoes while walking around their home in an Instagram story.

“New Yeezy slides for Kids – O M G,” Kardashian West said in her Instagram story. “They are so cute, so fresh. They’re like rubbery and so comfy.”

caption Kim Kardashian West shared this photo of Yeezy’s new sandals on Instagram. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Though Kardashian West and Yeezy have yet to reveal anymore details about the shoes, such as pricing or a release date, videos of the sandals reveal that they’re seemingly made from a material similar to Crocs.

Read more: People think Kanye West’s new Yeezy slip-on sneaker clogs made out of foam look a lot like Crocs

Each of the West children seemed to enjoy wearing the sandals, though Saint seemingly had some trouble walking in them and almost tripped down a step.

caption Saint West wears new Yeezy sandals in a video shared on Instagram. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Still, it appears that some people aren’t impressed with the latest Yeezy design. On Twitter, some users compared the slides to “jail shoes,” and suggested that they might not hold up for long.

The new Yeezy kids slides look like jail shoes pic.twitter.com/OWvtOjuJ71 — Mackenzie Peel (@Mackenzie_Peel) October 17, 2019

Those Yeezy Kids slides are just ???????? — Spooky Thickkk ???? (@shikorina__) October 17, 2019

Those Yeezy kids slides are jail sandals. Straight trash — Young Nik (@loveniikita) October 17, 2019

the kids yeezy slides look like they’ll melt if you leave them in the sun for too long lmao — ale ✨ (@__alejandrinaaa) October 17, 2019

Representatives for Yeezy did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.