Data warehousing startup Yellowbrick Data closes $81 million to take on Amazon, Oracle and Snowflake

caption Yellowbrick Data CEO Neil Carson source Yellowbrick Data

On Wednesday, data warehousing startup Yellowbrick Data announced it closed $81 million in series C funding.

With the funding, Yellowbrick Data plans to scale its sales team and research and development operations.

Although Yellowbrick Data competes with larger vendors like Amazon, Oracle, and Snowflake, Jason Snodgress, COO of Yellowbrick Data, says that its product has high performance for a lower price and is more flexible.

Read more on the Business Insider homepage.

After Jason Snodgress, COO of Yellowbrick Data, joined the data warehousing startup in 2015, he quickly discovered he was a self-described “data junkie.”

Since he’s joined, he’s been working to spread the word about what Yellowbrick Data can do with business data, helping customers figure out how to better analyze their data and generally use it to make their software smarter.

On Wednesday, a year after publicly unveiling its product, Yellowbrick Data announced $81 million in series C funding led by DFJ Growth.

With the new funding, Snodgress says the company plans to use the funding to scale its sales presence worldwide, as well as investing in its product.

“I like understanding what the data is telling us about our business,” Snodgress said. “We can make better decisions with all the data we have. That was an exciting part about building this next generation data warehouse.”

Yellowbrick Data competes against other data warehouse giants like Amazon and Oracle, as well as prominent startups like Snowflake. Snodgress says that Yellowbrick’s warehouse stands out because it delivers peak performance at a fraction of the cost customers are used to.

Customers can also use Yellowbrick’s services to run analytics on their data, across both big public clouds like Amazon Web Services and on the customer’s own servers. This gives companies more options, as not all enterprises have completely moved to the cloud, says Snodgress.

“The large data warehouse market that has been serviced by some larger vendors for many years,” Snodgress said. “We’re working hard to get the message out there that there is a new data warehouse out there that helps them meet all their needs. There is a solution out there.”

Read more: 44 enterprise startups to bet your career on in 2019

Although Yellowbrick has no immediate plans of going public, Snodgress says it’s “definitely a goal.”

“It’s in the future. That’s something we want to be able to do and build that freestanding independent company. First and foremost, we’re making sure we’re delivering what our customers need, making sure we’re executing to our product roadmap, and making sure we’re scaling the company.”

Got a tip? Contact this reporter via email at rmchan@businessinsider.com, Telegram at @rosaliechan, or Twitter DM at @rosaliechan17. (PR pitches by email only, please.) Other types of secure messaging available upon request. You can also contact Business Insider securely via SecureDrop.