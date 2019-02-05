Gas stations are thriving, but plenty of other businesses across the country have hit a slump, according to Yelp data

Businesses across the United States might be stuck in the middle of a slump.

That’s according to data that Yelp compiled based on store openings and closings and the preferences of its millions of users.

The Yelp Economic Average found that gas stations proved to be the one major exception to the trend.

The state of business in the US isn’t just about the stock market or GDP.

That’s the impetus behind Yelp’s latest creation, the Yelp Economic Average. The YEA digs deeper into how different types of companies are doing throughout the country. To compile its findings, Yelp drew on data from its 34 million monthly app users and its 75 million monthly mobile web users.

The Yelp Economic Average also takes into account seasonal fluctuations, business openings and closings, and consumer demand on Yelp. Consumer demand takes into account Yelp user engagement with different businesses, like page views, searches, ratings and reviews, and check-ins.

As a benchmark, the last quarter of 2016 was assigned a score of 100. Overall, the third quarter of 2018 received a score of 100.7 from Yelp, while the fourth quarter saw a drop down to 98.5.

The numbers show that, aside from gas stations, many kinds of businesses may have fallen into a bit of a slump in 2018.

Here’s a look at how different kinds of businesses did throughout the country:

Accounting firms

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -12.6%

American-style restaurants

source Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.1%

Appliances

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.8%

Appliance repair shops

Yelp Economic Average score change: -4.1%

Auto repair

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.7%

Bakeries

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.4%

Breakfast and brunch places

Yelp Economic Average score change: -4.4%

Cafés

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.1%

Computer stores

source Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.1%

Courier services

source Melia Robinson

Yelp Economic Average score change: -3%

Divorce and family law firms

source Shutterstock/Andrey Popov

Yelp Economic Average score change: -0.6%

Employment agencies

Yelp Economic Average score change: -2.2%

Flooring businesses

source Benjamin Clapp/Shutterstock

Yelp Economic Average score change: -3.3%

Gas stations

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: 0.9%

Grocery

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.4%

Ice cream and frozen yogurt

source Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.4%

Interior designers

Yelp Economic Average score change: -3.1%

IT businesses

source Sorbis/Shutterstock

Yelp Economic Average score change: -2.5%

Junk removal and hauling

source Bernardo Montoya/Reuters

Yelp Economic Average score change: -7%

Lounges

source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.2%

Mobile phones

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -2.1%

Office cleaning businesses

source Andrew Burton / Stringer / Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -12.8%

Personal injury law firms

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -3.9%

Real estate firms

source AnnaTamila/Shutterstock

Yelp Economic Average score change: -4.2%

Real estate law firms

source Thomas H. Mitchell/Getty Images

Yelp Economic Average score change: -0.4%

Salad restaurants

Yelp Economic Average score change: -3.2%

Sandwich shops

source Hollis Johnson

Yelp Economic Average score change: -2.2%

Shoe stores

Yelp Economic Average score change: -1.7%

Sporting goods stores

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Yelp Economic Average score change: -0.1%

Tree service companies

source REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Yelp Economic Average score change: -5.8%