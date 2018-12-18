Trump’s travel ban barred a Yemeni mother from seeing her dying son, and the US State Department just granted her a waiver to enter the US

caption Abdullah Hassan likely has weeks left to live. source YouTube/Global News

A Yemeni mother has been granted a waiver to President Donald Trump’s travel ban so she can see her dying two-year-old son before he is taken off life support.

Abdullah Hassan, who was born with a rare brain disease, likely has just weeks left to live.

His father made an impassioned plea to the Trump administration on Monday, urging US officials to “please help us. Get my family together again.”

A Yemeni mother barred from entering the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban has been granted a waiver that will allow her to see her dying two-year-old son, the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced on Tuesday.

“We’re getting her here ASAP,” the organization tweeted.

Shaima Swileh, 21, is expected to get on the earliest flight possible to California, according to Basim Elkarra, the executive director of CAIR’s Sacramento Valley chapter.

“We just hope that she can make it in time and see her son in his last hours,” Elkarra told CNN.

Though she lives in Egypt, Swileh couldn’t legally enter the US due to Trump’s ban on travel from some majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

Citizens from those countries can request waivers to travel to the US despite the ban, but immigration advocates say they are rarely granted.

Swileh’s son, Abdullah Hassan, was born with a rare brain disease called hypomyelination, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The condition first targeted his speech and mobility, then his ability to breathe, leaving him on a ventilator at the University of California San Francisco’s Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

Doctors have said that Abdullah can likely stay on life support for a couple of weeks, or a month at most.

Ali Hassan told The San Francisco Chronicle that he repeatedly reached out to the State Department regarding his wife’s visa, but always received an automated response saying her application is still pending.

“My wife’s calling me every day, wanting to kiss and hold her son for one last time,” Ali Hassan, Abdullah’s father, told reporters at an emotional news conference on Monday. “Time is running out. Please help us. Get my family together again.”