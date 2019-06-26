Yet another explicit video allegedly involving Malaysian minister has surfaced online

Haziq Aziz filmed his confession and implicated Azmin Ali, a Malaysian minister, on June 12. Facebook screengrab

The sex scandal plaguing Malaysian politics is not going away just yet.

After two rounds of supposed leaks implicating the Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Minister Azmin Ali, a new video has surfaced on the Internet.

According to Malay Mail, the links to the videos – four on pornography websites and one on YouTube – were sent to a group of journalists on Tuesday (June 25).

The YouTube clip titled “No Way” is believed to be from the earlier videos circulated via WhatsApp, the news website reported. The video uploaded on June 25 appears to have been removed from YouTube by press time.

A report by The Star said one of the videos hosted on a porn site was over nine minutes long. This “full version” is believed to be where earlier viral clips were taken from, it added.

On Tuesday, The Star also published the transcript of its interview with former civil servant Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz. According to The Star, Haziq – who claims to be in the video with the minister – said he had decided to confess as he was afraid his life was in danger.

He also claimed that a man who works for Azmin had demonstrated that he had “control of government apparatus”.

“When people don’t know about you, anyone can harm you,” Haziq was quoted as saying.

Haziq, who was sacked from his job as senior private secretary to the minister of Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities, had filmed a controversial confession on June 12 after the explicit videos went viral.

Azmin has consistently denied that he was the man in the videos, but brushed off suggestions that he take a polygraph test, The Star reported.

Calling the suggestion “clearly a political ploy”, Azmin reportedly also said the entire saga was a “cruel, malicious accusation and a concerted plan made by certain quarters”.