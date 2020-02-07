Yeti’s more than a cooler brand — and we got a firsthand look at its upcoming products at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

source Kraig Becker/Business Insider

We caught up with Yeti at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show to get the scoop on its newest products, as well as a preview of what’s to come.

Yeti’s plans include a rugged new camp chair, updated colors on popular existing products, and increased inventory on its high-end V Series cooler.

Here are a few updates on what we can expect from the premium-cooler manufacturer for spring, summer, and beyond

There’s no question Yeti is one of the hottest and most popular brands in the outdoor space. The company’s premium coolers are some of the industry’s best and its drink tumblers, water bottles, and travel bags are fan-favorites as well.

But just because it leads the pack in many of those categories doesn’t mean Yeti is content to rest on its laurels – quite the contrary, in fact. At the 2020 Snow Show, we saw a number of great new products Yeti has in the pipeline for this year and beyond designed to continue its track record of delivering ruggedly-built and thoughtfully-designed outdoor and home gear. Here are a few of our favorites from the show.

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair ($300)

The Hondo Base Camp Chair has been a mainstay in Yeti’s line-up, delivering comfort and stability to the campsite. Perhaps its lone drawback is that it’s large and heavy, making it difficult to transport. To address this, the company introduced the Trailhead Camp Chair.

The Trailhead features a similar rugged construction but in a form factor that’s much lighter and easier to carry. It even breaks down surprisingly small and easily slips into an included storage bag, making it a breeze to take along not just while camping, but also to outdoor music festivals, a backyard barbecue, or down the block to visit neighbors. The Trailhead releases later this spring.

Yeti Rambler Water Bottle ($30) with Chug Cap ($13)

While rugged coolers remain Yeti’s bread and butter, the company’s become equally well-known for its extensive line of drinkware. One of its most popular products in that category is the Rambler water bottle, available in 18 oz., 26 oz, and 36 oz. models. Made from stainless steel and incorporating double-walled, vacuum insulation, the Rambler keeps drinks hot or cold for several hours at a time. They’re also built to last and can go with you anywhere you want to take them. For 2020, the Rambler is available in a variety of new colors, including Pacific Blue, Coral, and Chartreuse. There’s also a special new line of metallic bottles that fall under the “Elements Line” that come in Graphite and Copper.

Yeti also started shipping its new Chug Cap, which makes it easier to control the flow of liquids when drinking from the bottle. This Rambler-compatible plastic cap also serves as a soft buffer for those who don’t like the feel of a metal bottle on their lips. As you might expect from Yeti, the Chug Cap is shatter-resistant and fully dishwasher safe.

Yeti Crossroads 23 Backpack ($200)

The latest addition to Yeti’s line of bags is the Crossroads 23, a durable backpack designed specifically with travelers, students, and daily commuters in mind. The pack features 23 liters of cargo space, multiple organizational pockets, and a laptop compartment large enough to hold a 15.5-inch notebook (with enough room left over for a tablet, too).

Comfortable shoulder straps and an articulated back panel make the Crossroads comfortable to carry, while its two collapsible water bottle holders are large enough to fit a Rambler. The cavernous main compartment can be completely zipped open for easy access to interior contents and the bag itself is built to stand upright on its own. That’s a feature that comes in handy while passing through an airport or riding the subway to work.

Yeti V Series Cooler ($800)

When we reviewed the new V Series cooler last fall, we lauded it for its classic good looks, impressive performance, and rugged stainless steel construction. In fact, we were so impressed that we found this cooler hard to resist, even with its unusually high $800 price tag.

As it turns out, we weren’t alone, as Yeti told us it sold out of its initial production run of the V Series in no time at all, thus creating an unexpected shortage of its highest-end product. The company now plays to ramp up production heading into the spring and expects to have more inventory available moving forward. If you need a cooler built like a tank that’s able to retain ice for days one end, then this is the model you’ve been looking for.