Ying Hai Group Holdings Company Limited trading debut closed at HK$0.241 per share with an increase of around 0.42% as compared to the final offer price

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 September 2019 – Ying Hai Group Holdings Company Limited (“Ying Hai Group”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 8668), a wholesale licensed travel agent and a car rental services provider based in Macau, announces its successful listing on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) today.

The closing price of Ying Hai Group’s shares was HK$0.241 per share, which was approximately 0.42% higher than the final offer price of HK$0.24 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$0.242 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of Ying Hai Group reached approximately 225 million with a total turnover of approximately HK$51.1 million.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Lego Securities Limited is the sole bookrunner. Lego Securities Limited and Great Roc Capital Securities Limited are the joint lead managers.

Commenting on the trading debut, Mr. Choi Wai Chan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Ying Hai Group Holdings Company Limited, said, “The successful listing of Ying Hai Group’s share on the GEM of SEHK today helps us to capture market opportunities. In the future, we will cooperate with more hotel operators and travel agents, and expand our car fleet, to enhance our brand awareness and competitiveness.”





About the Group

Ying Hai Group is a wholesale licensed travel agent and a car rental services provider based in Macau offering to its customers a range of products and services which include hotel rooms, car rental services and sales and provision of air tickets and other ancillary travel-related products and services. It was one of the two companies in Macau which is able to provide both travel agent services and self-drive rent-a-car services.

For FY2017, FY2018 and 4M2019, the Group sold and distributed approximately 124,000, 151,000 and 52,000 hotel rooms of over 40, 40 and 35 hotels in Macau, respectively, to accommodate the needs of various types of customer. During the Track Record Period, the Group sold and distributed approximately 52,000, 63,000 and 19,000 hotel rooms of L’Arc Hotel Macau.