At least 2 killed after small plane crashed into a suburban California neighborhood, sets home on fire

At least two people were killed and another two were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into a suburban neighborhood in Yorba Linda, California, and set a home ablaze, the Orange County Fire Authority said Sunday.

It’s unclear whether those killed and injured were passengers in the plane, or residents of the home, the Orange County Register reported.

The plane was a Cessna 414A, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told the newspaper. It crashed shortly after departing the Fullerton Municipal Airport, though it’s unclear why.

Witnesses took to social media Sunday afternoon to share photos and videos of the flames engulfing the homes, emitting thick, black smoke.

Pray for this people please !! It’s happening right now in Yorba Linda pic.twitter.com/sBbzXmd7aK — Nilda Decollibus (@qinti22) February 3, 2019

#planecrash today around around 2pm in Yorba Linda a plane crash into a house very close to my house. I hope everyone is ok and that no one got hurt. I sound a little weird because I got my wisdom teeth taken out. pic.twitter.com/1yW1Jngsev — Ryan Baumann (@d3_ryan) February 3, 2019

Plane crashed near my house in Yorba Linda.

I thought a bomb was dropped or something cuz I heard a plane engine moving in close and then my house shook on impact. This pic is near my elementary school. pic.twitter.com/ECAA9QNhVZ — Jeremy W. (@the_bluejacket) February 3, 2019

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .

Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019

