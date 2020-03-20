California’s famous Yosemite National Park is shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic as the state enters a ‘stay at home’ order

caption Yosemite Valley is bathed in pink light following sunset as viewed from Tunnel View on August 13, 2019, in Yosemite Valley, California. source George Rose/Getty Images

Yosemite National Park in California is closing over coronavirus concerns.

The beloved park is one of the most famous in the nation and saw 4.5 million visitors last year.

The closure is one of the latest measures taken in response to the coronavirus disease as it spreads across the state.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

California’s Yosemite National Park is closing over coronavirus concerns, park officials said Friday.

Visitors will not be allowed into the park as of Friday until further notice.

“In consultation with local, county, and state public health officials and guidance provided by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in order to maintain the safety of park visitors, employees, and residents while allowing management and administrative operations to continue, the Superintendent is designating the entirety of Yosemite National Park as closed to all but residents and authorized employees of the National Park Service (NPS), park concessioners, and partners,” reads the park’s website.

It’s one of the latest measures taken in response to the spread of the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, that has infected 1,206 in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Thursday calling for residents to stay at home and for nonessential businesses to close to help stifle the spread of the virus. Newsom also said that 56% of Californians could contract the virus in the next eight weeks, though that the projection doesn’t account for current efforts to stunt the spread of the disease, such as the three-week “shelter in place” order for the San Francisco Bay Area.

Yosemite National Park welcomed 4.5 million visitors in 2019. It’s known for its grand Half Dome and El Capitan formations. The park had previously closed its visitor centers over coronavirus concerns.