You can now buy candles that smell like your favorite cities, from Tokyo to NYC

The boutique Diptyque is famous for its candles that smell like cities from all over the world.

The Paris-based boutique Diptyque specializes in high-end fragrances, selling everything from perfume to hair mist.

But it is most well-known for the “City Candle” collection, which embodies the spirits and scents of nine different cities around the world.

Typically, you can only buy a Diptyque candle in the place that inspired it. But, for a limited time, the boutique is taking its collection worldwide.

From September 12 to 16, you can get any of the nine city candles online and in most of the Diptyque brick and mortar locations. Each candle costs $72.

Take a look at the nine candles available for purchase and learn more about the inspiration for each design.

The Paris candle embodies the chic energy of the city with an elevated blue and copper color scheme and a lavender scent.

Paris candle.

Splurging on this perfume is a lot cheaper than flying to Europe. The design of the exterior is intended to invoke the colors of the Parisian landscape, while the smell speaks to the sophistication that the city exudes through a combination of chypre, bergamote, and lavender.

The Tokyo candle aims to capture the calming scent of incense, with a casing inspired by Japanese flower gardens.

Tokyo candle.

The soft orange and floral design of the Tokyo candle will brighten your space, while the smell will bring a sense of calm to your day.

Beach bums will love the Beverly Hills candle, both for the bright colors and floral scent it emits.

Beverly Hills candle.

The encasing for this candle mimics the wallpaper of the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, while the scent will make you feel like you’re taking a walk down Rodeo Drive with its notes of palm trees, white flowers, lemon, and mint.

The pattern on the Hong Kong candle’s box comes from the city’s geometric grid.

Hong Kong candle.

The smell of the Hong Kong candle combines the natural flowers of the region with the scent of steamy rice. And the candle is encased in a metallic red holder that highlights the city’s modernity.

The Berlin candle contains sophisticated scents, while the exterior mimics stained glass.

Berlin candle.

The candle’s minimalist design pulls from the German Bauhaus aesthetic, which combines fine art with crafting. Its smell is inspired by the aromas you’d sniff while walking through the city, such as blooming lindens and black locust trees.

With a nod to NYC’s bustling nightlife, the art deco design of the New York candle conjures images of secret speakeasies in the city that never sleeps.

New York candle.

Aromas of wood cedar and tobacco reinforce the late-night vibes of this candle. It’s like going to a bar without having to leave your house.

Inspired by the enchanting aromas of China’s teahouses, the Shanghai candle combines sweet floral notes with spicy scents, and has a bold exterior that makes a statement.

Shanghai candle.

The Shanghai candle gives you the best of both worlds. Its scent comes from the osmanthus flower, which is used in teas, and will make your whole house smell like a cozy café.

The striking holder – inspired by the architecture of the oldest tea house in the city – will invigorate you.

The Londres candle pulls from the iconic Columbia Road Flower Market in London.

Londres candle.

A myriad of flowering plants make up this candle’s scent, which also has a spicy edge. The lavender floral design brings the entire aesthetic together.

You can see the influence of leafy greenery in the Miami candle’s exterior.

Miami candle.

The natural scents of magnolia and lemon speak to the Flordia landscape, and the addition of key lime pie gives it a Miami twist.

