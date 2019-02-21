You can buy Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 series in Singapore from Mar 8 – and the priciest phone is over S$2,000

The phones can be bought from Samsung stores, electronics stores like Best Denki and Courts, as well as off Lazada – with pre-orders open at noon on Feb 22. Samsung

Samsung’s newest S10 series is here – and the phones are going on sale in Singapore on Mar 8, the company announced at a media event on Thursday (Mar 21).

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ can be bought from Samsung stores, electronics stores like Best Denki and Courts, as well as off Lazada.

The Galaxy S10e will cost S$1,078, while the Galaxy S10 will cost S$1,298.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10+ comes in three models, each with different amounts of memory space. The 128GB model will cost S$1,398, the 512GB model is priced at S$1,798, and the 1TB model – the priciest – costs S$2,198.

Users can increase the phone’s memory with a microSD card, which adds an additional 512GB of storage.

Colours available for the Singapore market are: prism green, prism white and prism black.

However, the 512 GB and 1TB models for the Galaxy S10+ only come in ceramic white and ceramic black. As the name suggests, the phones are made with ceramic, a Samsung spokesperson said.

Those keen to get their hands on either the Galaxy S10 or S10+ phones can pre-order them starting from noon on Friday (Feb 22) at the Samsung store, at electronics and telco outlets, or on Lazada.

Pre-ordered phones can be picked up from Samsung stores or delivered via post.

Those who pre-order will also get a free wireless charger and a set of wireless earbuds worth S$386, Samsung said.

The company added that its highly-anticipated foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, will also be available in Singapore by June this year.

It will cost over US$1,190 (S$1,610).

Business Insider rounded up some highlights from the three new phones:

The Galaxy S10 series phones are smaller, thinner and lighter than the S9 series to make them easier to use with one hand.

The S10, for example, is 157g compared to the S9’s 163g.

Instead of a notch, they have what Samsung calls a hole-in-display, which is basically a hole on the screen for the camera lens to peek through.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will have curved screens – but the S10e won’t.

All the phones have at least three “pro-level” cameras.

The Galaxy S10e has two rear cameras (12MP and 16MP), while the S10 and S10+ have three (12MP, 12MP and 16MP).

One of the cameras is an ultra-wide angle lens that allows for for 123-degree photos – meaning the camera can capture more of the surroundings in the shot.

It also has features to optimise night shots and adjust colours.

The Galaxy S10e and S10 have only one front camera, while the S10+ has two. The camera can be adjusted to capture more of the surroundings in the shot, making it great for wefies.

The phones can charge other devices – while simultaneously charging themselves.

Much like Huawei’s Mate 20 phones, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phones can charge any device that’s placed on them – including phones from other brands, as well as Samsung’s wireless earbuds and smart watches.

In addition, they can do this while being attached to a charger – effectively allowing users to charge two devices at once.

