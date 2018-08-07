You can now book your own seat on buses using ComfortDelGro’s new app

ComfortDelGro has launched a new app that allows users to book a seat on its buses. ComfortDelGro

Tired of always having to squeeze onto that crowded bus in the morning and search for a seat that never seems to be there?

With ComfortDelGro‘s newest app, it seems that those worries will soon become a thing of the past.

The transport company launched a new on-demand booking app on Monday (August 6) for commuters wanting to book a ride and a seat on its buses.

Dubbed “CDGBus OnDemand”, the app serves as a way for users to book rides on its premium bus services.

At the time of writing, only the service from Tanjong Rhu to Shenton Way is available but there are plans in place for more services to be available on the app in the future.

The service operates from Mondays to Fridays, and offers eight trips during the morning peak hours between 7.45am and 9.15am and six trips during the evening peak hours between 6pm and 8pm.

Buses will arrive at designated pick-up and drop-off points and at intervals of 10 to 20 minutes

According to ComfortDelGro: “Commuters who successfully book a ride on the premium service via the app will be guaranteed a seat”.

Passengers can also make multiple bookings up to 24 hours in advance, book for multiple passengers and store regular pick-up and drop-off points as “Favourites” for quicker bookings in the future.

The cost per booking is S$5 ($3.65) and both debit and credit card payments are accepted.

Commuters can also track the status of the bus prior to its arrival.

The app is now available on the Google Play Store and the App Store.