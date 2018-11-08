You can now buy a Hyundai online – but you’ll still need to make a trip to the showroom to get the keys

Hyundai’s online purchase function is already available in the UK. The Singapore site, called Click & Drive, will go live at noon on Nov 9. Source

First clothes, then cuisine – now cars are the latest thing you can buy at 3am without getting off the sofa.

South Korean car maker Hyundai Motor Company – alongside Komoco Motors, its sole distributor in Singapore – is now letting Singapore customers buy cars online via a new site, which promises to make the “often arduous” process of purchasing a car way more convenient.

The site, called Click & Drive, will go live tomorrow (Nov 9) at noon.

“Potential car buyers (in Singapore) are highly savvy, look at alternative ways to complement their automotive retail experience, and constantly look for new ways to research, window shop and buy a new car,” the company said in a statement.

The site is part of its “future-oriented retail strategy”, and is expected to make dealer operations more efficient, according to the head of Hyundai’s Channel Strategy Team, Jong Hwan Suh.

Apart from Singapore, Hyundai will launch the site in Australia in December, followed by four more countries in 2019. It is already in use in the UK.

On the site, customers can browse available models, colours, expert reviews, and 3D renders of the cars’ exteriors and interiors. There’s an option to arrange for a test drive at a location of their choice, and a sales consultant will bring the model to the meeting point. The site will also have online-only deals, and show buyers various financing schemes for their chosen car.

If a customer chooses to buy a car, they create an account on the site through which they submit financial and administrative documents, and make payment. (This, however, will not be available on Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding days.)

The last step is to visit a showroom – just once – to sign final documents and get the actual car.