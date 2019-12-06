You can now earn and redeem GrabPay rewards at over 50 million merchants worldwide with a new numberless card

The GrabPay Card is accepted at nearly 53 million merchants worldwide, and is already available in Singapore, with other South-east Asian countries soon to follow in early 2020. Grab

Ever wished you could make use your GrabPay money more often?

A partnership between Grab and MasterCard is allowing users to sign up for a numberless card that can be used with nearly 53 million merchants worldwide.

Announced on Thursday (Dec 5), GrabPay Card holders can earn GrabPay reward points at any merchant that accepts MasterCard, as long as they pay using the card.

In a joint statement, the companies said users can also pay for Grab services across South-east Asia with the GrabPay Card as well, which will use “competitive foreign exchange rates”.

Samsung Pay-enabled payment terminals will also accept GrabPay Card transactions, as long as it is added to a Samsung Pay wallet.

The card is already available for application in Singapore, and will be made available in other South-east Asian countries by the first half of 2020, with the Philippines receiving it first.

Serving as an extension of the GrabPay wallet, the service comes in two forms: a digital in-app card, and a physical card.

The physical version is numberless on the front and back, and card details are stored in the app, which has a lock card function that is PIN-protected.

Other benefits of the card include access to MasterCard’s Flight Delay passes, enabling users to have complimentary access to airport lounges in the event that a flight is delayed for more than two hours.

However, this benefit only extends to two flights each calendar year.

GrabPay’s managing director Huey Tyng Ooi, said in a statement that the company “will continue to add features of the wallet and card to enable our users to enjoy simpler, more flexible digital payment experiences”.

With the partnership, Rama Sridhar – MasterCard Asia-Pacific’s executive vice-president for digital and emerging partnerships and new payment flows – added: “GrabPay users will be able to transact safely, securely, and effortlessly with one of the first e-wallets from South-east Asia that offers worldwide acceptance.”

