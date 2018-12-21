You can now get stuck in traffic on the President Barack H. Obama Highway in Los Angeles

You can now experience President Barack H. Obama-related gridlock, and it will have nothing to do with the US Senate.

A stretch of State Route 134 (the 134 Freeway) has been named for the 44th president, as new signage along the road reflects.

The President Barack H. Obama Highway stretches from State Route 2 – passing through Eagle Rock – to Interstate 210 in Pasadena.

You can now experience President Barack H. Obama-related gridlock, and it will have nothing to do with the US Senate. A stretch of the 134 Freeway has been named for the 44th president, as new signage along the road reflects.

The President Barack H. Obama Highway stretches from State Route 2 – passing through Eagle Rock – to Interstate 210 in Pasadena.

The chunk of road named after Obama is symbolic. The former president lived in this area of Los Angeles from 1979 to 1981 – with his sophomore year spent living in Pasadena – while attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock, before transferring to Columbia University.

The highway name was proposed by Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, and the resolution was passed in 2017.

“This is an exciting day for Southern California and it showcases our deep respect and appreciation for President Obama,” Portantino said in a statement on Thursday. “The President has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he travelled after him.”