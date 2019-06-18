You can now order sake handpicked by a certified Japanese expert in Singapore – and it can be delivered within the hour

Sake To Go’s sake is sourced from 10 Japan prefectures and 11 breweries and hand-picked by Ayumi Fujishiro, one of only two sake lecturers in Singapore. Sake To Go

If you happen to be working or living in the central area of Singapore, you can now order sake online and get it delivered to your doorstep within the next hour.

Launched on Saturday (June 14), Sake To Go sells a curated selection of traditional rice wine from Japan.

The company delivers via Deliveroo to four areas in Singapore: Tanjong Pagar, Clarke Quay, Raffles Place and River Valley.

In a press release, Sake To Go said that its sake is sourced from 10 Japan prefectures and 11 breweries, and hand-picked by Ayumi Fujishiro, one of only two sake lecturers in Singapore.

A sake lecturer is a certified sake expert one league above certified sake sommeliers (kikisake-shi) whose role is to educate people about sake, including its history, culture and the production process.

As the sake is imported from small breweries in Japan, they will be sold at a low mark-up price, the company claimed. For example, premium sake such as Junmai DaiGinjo will be priced below S$100 (US$72), it said.

Currently, prices at Sake To Go range from S$25 for the 300ml Kaganotsuki Mangetsu Junmaiginjyo to the most expensive 25-year-old sake, the 500ml Dai Ginjyo, which costs S$627.

In total, there are over 40 different types of sake available.

To maintain the quality of sake in Singapore’s weather, the sake is stored under controlled temperatures with no exposure to sunlight, Sake To Go said.

“The smaller sake breweries usually hand-make most of the sake and their quality and taste are much better,” Fujishiro said in a statement.

Sake To Go marks the first venture of IPPIN – a supporting agency for Japanese SMEs in Southeast Asia – into the online sake business.

The company has also categorised its sake into seven different types, with each one meeting different consumer needs.

The seven categories are:

For Cheers: Junmai Daiginjo, which has a smooth, fruity, and flowery flavour Take it easy: Sake that is easy to drink and priced affordably Go meat: Sake that pair well with meat Go Seafood: Sake that pair well with meat Party Harder: 1.8 litre sake, fruit sake, plum wine can be shared with a group Chill and relax: Aged sake that has a rich and mellow rice flavour Try Dry: Dry Sake

