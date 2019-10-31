You can now pay for ComfortDelGro taxi rides by NETS without the actual card – and it works on street-hail too

Consumers can now use their NETS bank cards from DBS, OCBC and UOB to pay for bookings and street-hail taxis on the ComfortDelgro Taxi Booking App. SPH

With the advent of modern technology came the convenience of cashless payments, and with that, in-app payments. Just a few taps on your phone and it’s done, right?

Street-hail taxis, however, do not usually come with the same convenience – especially if you don’t want to pay by credit card or e-wallet.

Announced on Friday (Oct 31), ComfortDelGro’s new NETS in-app payment method will allow both booking and street-hail passengers to pay for their rides through the ComfortDelGro Taxi Booking App.

Named NETS Click, the feature enables consumers to use NETS bank cards from DBS, OCBC and UOB to pay for their bookings – without having to even take out their cards or entering their personal identification numbers (PINs).

This is also the first time NETS is providing an option to store payment details for future usage.

According to a joint media statement by the two companies, users have to add their payment details in the app before the feature can be used.

When used for street hail trips, users have to choose the “Pay for Street Hail” option inside the app. Payment can be made by scanning a QR code on the vehicle’s cashless payment terminal, or by keying in the taxi number to pair the trip to NETS Click.

“With NETS Click, our cabbies and passengers do not need to key in (their NETS PIN), saving them time and effort,” said Ang Wei Neng, chief executive officer of ComfortDelGro Taxi, in a statement.

According to Ang, users who booked their taxi ride via the app’s ComfortRIDE option will not have to pay an admin fee for the transaction. The company’s official website says ComfortRIDE is a feature that connects passengers to the nearest vehicle.

Jeffrey Goh, group chief executive officer of NETS, added that NETS is currently looking to integrate NETS Click into more merchants’ apps.

Read Also: