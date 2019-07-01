You can now pay with 23 different methods from Visa to GrabPay at 500 hawker stalls – and the number is rising

No cash? No problem. The Straits Times

No cash on you just as you’re about to buy lunch at the hawker centre?

Next time, borrowing from a friend might not be the only option – you could also pay with your phone or card.

Around 500 of Singapore’s 12,000 hawker stalls are currently accepting payments from any one of 23 approved payment methods (and counting), thanks to a Government program looking to install a unified cashless payment terminal in hawker stalls nationwide.

By next year, at least 2,300 stalls are expected to offer this e-payment option, The Straits Times (ST) reported on Sunday (June 30).

The 23 payment methods include Nets and Nets FlashPay, EZ Link, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Also accepted are digital payment options from banks: DBS PayLah, OCBC Pay Anyone, UOB Mighty, Union Pay, and the Standard Chartered Mobile Banking app.

Other payment options are GrabPay, Singtel Dash, VIA, Liquid Pay, LifeUp Pay, and Active Wallet.

Even Chinese platforms WeChat Pay and Alipay will work.

Razer Pay and Diner’s Club will be included in the list by October, ST quoted Enterprise Singapore (ESG) deputy CEO Ted Tan as saying.

Read also: You can soon use Razer Pay at any shop and eatery worldwide – as long as they accept Visa

ESG is one of four government agencies involved in rolling out the cashless payment system, the others being the National Environment Agency, the Housing Board, and JTC Corporation.

Initiatives to install the cashless payment terminal at hawker centers began last September.

Stalls offering this option will have a decal on display. To pay, customers just scan a QR code at the stall using their desired e-wallet, or tap their card at an e-payment terminal.

Hawker stalls offering the cashless payment option will display this decal. ePay

Hawkers can rent these terminals from Nets for free for the first three years, with the Government absorbing the 0.5 per cent transaction fee, ST said.

The unified terminal saves them the hassle of dealing with multiple payment firms and lets them focus on cooking instead of collecting payment, making operations more convenient and hygienic.

Here’s the full list of hawker centres/eateries where ePay is being used:

163 Bukit Merah Central Food Centre 2019 Bukit Batok St 23 628 Ang Mo Kio Hawker Centre 8 Plus Food House Pte Ltd 89.7 Supper Club Pte Ltd BGAIN Eating House Beo Crescent Hawker Centre Chomp Chomp Food Centre Ciyuan Hawker Centre Essen Food Village Gourmet Street Haji Kadir Happy House Jurong West Hawker Centre Kian Seng Seafood Restaurant Maxwell Food Centre Mr Teh Tarik Oasis @ Sakra (Jurong Island) Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre Poh See Tan Eating House Quality Road Food Centre TIMBRE+ Yi Jia Food Centre Yi Jia Food House Yishun Park Hawker Centre Zion Road Food Centre

