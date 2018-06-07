You can now rent a Samsung Galaxy S9 or iPhone 8 from Singtel – here’s how much it will cost

Singtel is launching Singapore’s first mobile leasing plans.
Customers who are on the telco’s SIM Only contracts can pay a monthly fee for use of premium handsets instead of buying the phones upfront.
Two models are currently being offered – the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) and iPhone 8 (64GB) for a monthly fee of S$35 ($26) and S$37 respectively. More will be gradually offered, said a Singtel spokesperson.
A two-year lease on the Samsung Galaxy S9 will cost a total of S$840, which is a savings of S$358 off the S$1198 retail price of the phone.
The handset must be returned at the end of the lease period and customers can also choose to pay S$200 more to upgrade to a different model after the 12th month.
Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer for Consumer Singapore at Singtel, said, “With so much time spent on their smartphones, our customers naturally want the latest and best technology that new handsets have to offer… Our mobile leasing plans allow customers to take advantage of the flexibility of our SIM Only plans and give them the option to lease a smartphone at an affordable monthly rate.”