You can now skip queues and ‘dabao’ food on Fave’s app – restaurants include Paul, Ajisen, Tuk Tuk Cha and more

Over 200 merchants, including Ajisen and Tuk Tuk Cha, have joined Fave’s Takeaway service. Fave

Yet another company is making moves to become a super app.

Fave, previously known as Groupon, has launched a new Takeaway feature, which will allow customers to order meals via the Fave app and make payment via FavePay before picking them up at participating stores.

A similar service called “Pickup” is also available on food delivery company Food Panda’s app.

According to Fave’s statement on Monday (Oct 14), collection time will be 30 minutes or less from the time of order. Users who “dabao” (colloquial term for take-out food) via the app will also be eligible for Fave’s various cashback and rewards schemes.

The new feature follows the launch of Fave’s Table Ordering service in May, which allows users to order and pay for their food by scanning a QR code placed on tables at participating eateries.

At the moment, 200 merchants are available via Takeaway, with more to follow by the end of the year, Fave said. Participating merchants at launch include: Paul, Wakufen, Menya Mushashi, Ajisen, Tuk Tuk Cha, Chicken Up and more.

Takeaway will also be used at the upcoming Artbox Singapore, an outdoor market event from Thailand, said Fave.

Growing digitalisation in F&B

Joel Neoh, co-founder and CEO of Fave, said: “As the Government is pushing for a more digital and seamless economy, Fave is helping SMEs adapt to the new landscape and in a more cost-effective way by giving them the tools to enable them to serve their customers in the best and and efficient way possible”.

He added that the introduction of Takeaway is to enable merchants to “get the most out of the platform by increasing productivity and revenue”.

Enterprise Singapore cites Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, as saying in 2018 that one-third of F&B outlets in Singapore were using at least one tech solution to boost their productivity. This is expected to grow to half of all F&B outlets by the year 2020.

According to Microsoft, digital transformation is projected to contribute US$10 billion (S$13.2 billion) to Singapore’s GDP by 2021.

Read Also: