You can rent a trailer with huge windows that’ll make you feel like you’re sleeping outside on your next camping trip

caption A pop-up trailer is available for rent in Arizona. source Outdoorsy

A pop-up camper that can sleep six guests is available for rent in Phoenix, Arizona, through Outdoorsy.

The lightweight trailer can be pulled by most small SUVs with no issues.

Rentals will come with three memory foam beds, cooking utensils, a solar panel on the roof for electricity, and hot cocoa and s’mores supplies.

The pop-up trailer costs $75 per night, and you can learn more about it on its Outdoorsy listing here.

Despite the benefits of camping, many turn their nose up at the idea of sleeping outside.

Trailers are a good solution, as they let you enjoy nature without forcing you to stay outside all night – but few people have them readily available.

A pop-up trailer that you can rent through Outdoorsy might just be the perfect solution for your next camping trip.

caption The camper is a renovated 2001 Jayco Qwest. source Outdoorsy

The trailer, which is based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a renovated 2001 Jayco Qwest, which is famous for its ability to fold in on itself while you drive.

The pop-up capability allows users to travel with ease and feel more comfortable as they sleep.

Plus, the surrounding mesh windows give guests the illusion of sleeping outdoors without exposing them to mosquitoes and the like.

caption The trailer’s mesh windows give users views of the outdoors. source Outdoorsy

The inside of the trailer features three memory foam mattresses that can sleep six guests, a sink with 15 gallons of water, storage areas, and two sets of clean linens.

A solar panel on the roof powers the trailer, allowing guests to use the USB chargers and LED lights that are inside.

The trailer also comes with an outdoor propane stove, a variety of games to play, and supplies for hot cocoa and s’mores.

Guests only need to bring food and personal hygiene items, though toilet paper, hand soap, and dish soap come with the rental.

caption The trailer costs $75 per night. source Outdoorsy

The trailer is lightweight, so most SUVs can pull it with ease, according to the Outdoorsy listing.

Pets and smoking are not allowed in the camper, and users should not take it extreme off-roading.

The base cost for the trailer is $75 per night, and there’s a minimum two-night stay required for reservation.

The cost for a week would be $501, while a full month rental is $1,764, which is a slight discount from the weekly rate.

Additional amenities are also available at a fee, such as an indoor heater, a 10-foot awning, or a toilet kit, as the trailer doesn’t feature a bathroom.

You can see the full pop-up trailer listing here.