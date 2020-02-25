You and 15 friends can stay in a fairy-tale castle in Poland for $63 per night

caption You can rent a castle in Poland. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

Wschowa, Poland, is home to The Palace at Osowa Sien, a 23,000-square-foot castle that looks like something out of a fairy tale.

The castle has 12 suites and 3 guest rooms, and together they can accommodate up to 40 guests.

It also features a yoga and meditation studio, a Finnish sauna, a game room, and a nearly 10-acre garden.

But groups of 16 or less can reserve the castle for a base rate of $1,000 per night, which would be just $62.50 per person.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Three hours outside of Berlin, Germany, there’s a castle that looks like something out of a fairy tale.

caption The Palace at Osowa Sien is in Wschowa, Poland. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

Located in Wschowa, Poland, the Palace at Osowa Sien was built in the 19th century and once belonged to Leonie Ossowski, a famous German writer, according to the palace’s website.

Today, the palace is decorated and styled in Ossowski’s honor.

The 23,000-square-foot castle can accommodate 40 guests.

caption 40 guests can stay in the palace. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The staff at Osowa Sien have worked to make the castle a blend of modern amenities and period decor, offering guests the best of two kinds of vacations.

The grand ballroom can seat 40 guests for meals.

Guests will find a myriad of salons and reading nooks in which they can relax on the property.

caption The castle features a myriad of salons. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The property also features game rooms and lounges for guests’ entertainment.

Visitors will also find an advanced audio system that’s ideal for parties, as well as Wi-Fi services.

A 700-square-foot kitchen is also available to guests.

caption Guests can pay to have farm-to-table groceries stocked for their stay. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The kitchen features views of the castle’s 10-acre garden.

Self-catering groups have the option of having farm-to-table groceries stocked in the kitchen during their stay for an additional fee, as listed on the palace website.

The accommodations in the home include both private suites and guest rooms.

caption The palace features 12 salons. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The castle features 12 suites and three guest rooms. Suites can accommodate up to four guests, while rooms are designed for two.

The suites feature en-suite bathrooms with heated floors, walk-in showers with separate bathtubs, a private seating area, tea and coffee services, and more.

Some of the suites even span two floors.

The guest rooms are slightly less private, though they’re no less luxurious.

caption The castle features three guest rooms. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

They likewise feature heated floors, and a communal luxury bathroom just steps away from the rooms.

They also feature views of the garden.

The palace also features amenities like a Finnish spa.

caption The palace features a Finnish sauna. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The sauna features a walk-in shower with a waterfall shower head and a handcrafted wood lounge.

Guests will also have access to aromatherapy for total relaxation.

The palace is home to a 900-square-foot yoga studio as well.

caption The castle features a yoga studio. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

Up to 35 guests can practice yoga in the studio at any time, according to the palace website.

Groups who rent the castle exclusively will have total access to its amenities.

caption Guests can pay for additional amenities. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The reservations come with firewood during the colder months, and the castle staff is available throughout guests’ stay to help them with whatever they may need.

Guests can pay for additional experiences like a wine cellar and tasting room, or a tavern and beer tasting.

Although the palace is surrounded by nature, it also features its own private garden.

caption The palace features a 10-acre garden. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The 10-acre garden is perfect for outdoor parties or soaking up some sun.

Guests can also have outdoor bonfires if they so desire, though that must be arranged in advance of stays.

For groups of at least 16 people, the nightly rate for the palace is $1,000, according to a press release provided to Insider.

caption A group of 16 or less would pay $1,000 per night for the castle. source The Palace at Osowa Sien

The $1,000 doesn’t include additional amenities, and there is an increase in the nightly fee for larger parties.

A group of 16 would pay only $62.50 each per night for the duration of their stay at the time of writing.

You can find out more about The Palace at Osowa Sien here.