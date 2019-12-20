You can spend the night in a tiny home that looks just like a gingerbread house this Christmas

caption The gingerbread house is available for stays through Airbnb. source AirBnb

You can stay in a tiny home Airbnb that looks like a gingerbread house for $87 a night.

The home is part of the Isis Oasis Sanctuary in Sonoma Wine Country, California, a retreat center that features four different kinds of accommodations, including “hobbit huts.”

The gingerbread house, which was made by a professional sculptor, is one of two hobbit huts on the property. The hut can sleep two, though it only has one bed.

The huts are private, but guests share campground bathrooms, a fire pit, and a picnic area on the property.

This Christmas, you can stay in a tiny house that looks like a gingerbread house thanks to Airbnb.

The house is located in Sonoma Wine Country, California, and it’s part of a larger retreat center.

The gingerbread house is a hut located on the property of the Isis Oasis Sanctuary

The home is one of two “hobbit huts” on the property. The retreat center offers guests four different kinds of accommodations.

It was handmade by a professional sculptor, Miguel Elliott, using a natural clay material. The tree-like structures that curl around the home make it look like it’s part of the surrounding forest.

The material Elliot used to make the house creates natural insulation, so the hut is comfortable year-round, according to the Airbnb listing.

The gingerbread house is made up of one room

caption The hut sleeps two. source Airbnb

The room has one bed that can sleep two, as well as a raised loft.

It also features a toilet and a sink, though showers are only available in the communal guest campgrounds. The retreat also includes a communal fire pit and picnic area.

The house also features stained glass windows with LED lights that make it look like something out of a fairytale

caption LED lights and stained glass windows create a magical effect. source Airbnb

A stay in the hobbit house costs $87 per night. You can check out its Airbnb listing here.