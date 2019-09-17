You could spend the night in the ‘Downton Abbey’ castle, which comes with 300 rooms and your own butler

caption Two superfans will get to stay the night in the iconic “Downton Abbey” castle. source Airbnb

The Highclere Castle, made famous by the beloved British drama “Downton Abbey,” is now available on Airbnb.

Up to two guests will get the chance to stay in Highclere Castle, located in Hampshire, England, for one night.

The stay will include a tour of the grounds, a dinner with butler service, and a private gallery bedroom with a view of more than 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

The stay will take place on November 26 and will cost $187. Reservations will become available on October 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The first person to book the castle will get the reservation.

Christmas is coming early this year for “Downton Abbey” fans. Highclere Castle, where the beloved British show was filmed, will be available for one night only on Airbnb.

The stay will offer two lucky guests a glimpse at what life as a Crawley may have been like. The once-in-a-lifetime stay will take place on November 26, 2019, according to the listing.

Highclere Castle belongs to the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, who still live on the grounds and will host the guests. The Earl, whose full name is George Reginald Oliver Molyneux Herber, is Queen Elizabeth II’s godson.

Reservations for Highclere Castle will become available on October 1 at 7 p.m. ET, and it’s first come, first serve.

Here is a look inside the breathtaking castle, and all it has to offer.

The 6,000-acre estate is located in Hampshire, England, about a 90-minute drive from London.

Visitors will get to stay in one of the castle’s principal bedrooms, which features an en suite and views of more than 1,000 acres of the estate.

It’s just one of 300 rooms in the 100,000-square-foot castle.

The stay at Highclere Castle will cost $187 (£150).

That price includes cocktails with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, as well as a traditional three-course dinner in the State Dining Room.

Guests will stay in a gallery bedroom, complete with an en suite and views of the grounds.

Before they leave the following day, the guests can also expect breakfast and a private tour of the grounds that will highlight rooms “Downton Abbey” fans know well, including the drawing room and gallery bedrooms.

Guests will be waited on by the castle’s butler service during dinner and there’s strictly one butler allowed per guest, according to house rules.

Other stipulations for guests include that all newspapers must be ironed, they must wear cocktail attire to dinner, they can only gossip in the downstairs quarters, and there are no pets allowed.

But have no fear, there are nine dogs on site who can’t wait to make your acquaintance.

This isn’t the first time the Earl and Countess have opened their doors to the public.

Visitors can take tours of the castle between 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily from July to September. The castle is also open on various days throughout the year.

The couple even hosted the first public Christmas ball at Highclere Castle last year.

They’ll be hosting another holiday ball this year, though the specific date hasn’t been announced yet.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” Lady Carnarvon wrote on Airbnb.

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history,” the Countess added. “I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

The event builds on the excitement for the “Downton Abbey” film.

The film follows the Crawley family as they prepare for a visit from King George V and Queen Mary in 1927. It premieres in theaters on Friday in the US.

“Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons, had a massive audience. Demand to stay in the castle will likely be high.

So make sure you’re ready to click “reserve” when the time comes. You can access the listing here.

And if you aren’t one of the fortunate winners, it’s okay. The 2019-2020 tour dates are live on the Highclere Castle site now.