A UK arcade is luring in customers by offering up toilet paper and cleaning products as prizes

caption An amusement arcade game with a grabber in the UK has been filled with toilet rolls. source Elle Legant/YouTube

A UK arcade has replaced the toys in its grabber machines with toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

People around the world are panic shopping amid coronavirus concerns.

Rob Braddick, who owns the arcade, told CNN that he wanted to cheer people up.

With coronavirus concerns prompting panic shopping around the world, an arcade in the UK has packed its grabber machines with toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Rob Braddick, who owns Braddick’s Holiday Park in Westward Ho!, Devon, (and yes, the town has an exclamation point in its name) replaced the “Frozen 2” and “Peter Rabbit” toys in his grabber machines with toilet paper and hand sanitizer, according to CNN.

“They got evicted this morning,” Braddick told CNN.

Arcade Owner Fills His Claw Machine With Soap And Toilet Paper https://t.co/ucMUrHPKB1 — Robert Braddick (@RobBraddick) March 10, 2020

Visitors can now pay 50p (65 cents) for three tries on the toilet roll grabber, or £1 ($1.30) a try for Carex, which Braddick described to CNN as the “Rolls-Royce of hand sanitizers.”

Braddick said that he hoped the machines would cheer people up.

“It’s a bit of light relief with everything that’s going on,” he told the network. “Hopefully it will raise a smile, which I think everybody needs.”

Braddick told CNN that his family business, which has been running since 1932, has received more than a dozen calls from potential customers who say they don’t want to travel abroad for their holidays and would rather stay in the UK.

Braddick told CNN that his staff has been told to wash their hands every half hour.

The CDC has said that regularly washing your hands for 20 seconds is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Braddick didn’t immediately return a message from Business Insider seeking comment.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 4,000 people and infected over 116,000.

The virus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 100 countries.