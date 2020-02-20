A company in France is looking for 2 people to live and work on a luxury barge for the summer

caption Silver Swan Recruitment is looking for a couple to manage a luxury barge for the summer. source AleksandarGeorgiev/Getty Images

A company in France is looking for a couple to manage and live on a luxury barge for the summer.

The couple will be in charge of navigating the boat and hosting guests, but they can use the barge to explore the French countryside when it’s not serving visitors.

The couple’s accommodations and meals will be covered, and they will be paid an additional $1,416 each per month.

The job will run from mid-May through August 2020, and applications close in March.

Seasonal jobs offer many people a chance for an adventure they don’t have throughout much of the year.

If you’ve been looking for a summer position that gets you out of your routine, a luxury barge line in France might be able to help.

Silver Swan Recruitment is looking for a couple to manage and live on a barge in France for the summer.

The barge is used for events and dinner parties for “elite guests,” as a press release provided to Insider states.

The couple’s responsibilities will include navigating the boat through the French waterways, using knots and navigational equipment, and managing events and dinner parties for guests.

Training will be provided for all of the boat equipment, so you can still apply even if you’re not the most experienced boatsman.

One partner will be the boat’s deckhand, while the other will play the role of host or hostess for guests on the boat, according to the job listing.

The couple will lead the boat throughout the country, giving them the opportunity to explore France while they work.

“One day they may be cruising up the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower as their backdrop, while another day may be spent gliding along the Nivernais Canal watching the rolling countryside go by,” the same press release states.

The majority of the summer will be spent serving guests, but the listing also notes that the couple can use the barge for their own vacations when it’s not in service.

The position will run from mid-May through August, and the couple’s accommodations and meals will be covered for the duration of the role.

They will also make $1,416 (£1100) a piece each month, and the couple will get to keep any tips they make while serving.

The listing does not detail any specific job requirements needed for the role aside from a willingness to learn, an approachable personality, and experience working together as a couple.

Silver Swan Recruitment is accepting applications through March. You can learn more about the position here.