14 of the most terrifying moments from the first season of ‘You,’ the creepy thriller series that the internet can’t stop talking about

caption In “You,” Penn Badgley plays Joe. source Netflix

“You” originally premiered on Lifetime in 2018, but in 2019, Netflix picked it up and began streaming it.

The series stars Penn Badgley as Joe, a stalker who works in a bookstore.

Joe quickly becomes obsessed with Guinevere Beck, a writing student in New York City, and he begins stalking her.

The first season of the show was filled with murders, twists, and turns that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Here are some of the most shocking moments from season one of “You.”

Warning: Major spoilers for “You” ahead.

When Beck almost found Joe hiding in her shower.

caption Beck even turned the shower on. source Netflix

This is one of the more mild shocks, but it was one of the first suspenseful moments of the season. In the first episode, Joe broke into Beck’s apartment without getting caught.

And then, of course, Beck unexpectedly came home and Joe hid in the shower. While Joe was in the shower, Beck reached her hand inside to turn the water on. Before she could shower, she got distracted by a phone call and she ended up turning the water back off.

When Joe attacked Beck’s boyfriend, Benji.

caption Beni was tricked by Joe. source Netflix

While gathering information on Beck in the first episode, Joe quickly realized that he hated her current boyfriend, Benji, who treated her poorly. And so, outraged by him, Joe lured Benji into the basement of his bookstore by pretending he was a reporter for New York Magazine who wanted to do a feature on Benji’s soda startup. Joe promptly hit Benji over the head with a mallet, knocking him out.

When Joe finally killed Benji after having him locked up for days.

caption The latte was deadly for Benji. source Netflix

After knocking him out, Joe locked Benji in what some viewers have dubbed the “book dungeon,” a glass cage located in the basement of the bookstore that’s intended purpose was to protect and temperature-control old books that needed to be kept in pristine condition.

After a few days, Joe decided he must kill Benji. Remembering Benji’s severe nut allergy, Joe snuck peanut oil into Benji’s latte, killing him.

When Joe first attempted to murder Beck’s best friend, Peach Salinger.

caption He hit her with a rock and ran. source Netflix

Joe was also not fond of Beck’s best friend, Peach Salinger, a fictionalized descendant of the real-life literary legend J.D. Salinger. Peach was perceptive and she quickly realized there was something off about Joe and his ways. And when some of her belongings started disappearing – like her laptop and a book from her home – she suspected Joe was the culprit.

And so, during one of Peach’s runs through Central Park, Joe ran up behind her and bashed a large rock against her skull, knocking her to the ground and leaving her to bleed out. She was thought to be dead but viewers later see she was still alive and more suspicious than ever.

When young Paco tried to kill his mother’s boyfriend.

caption Joe later revived Ron. source Netflix

Joe returned home to find that his neighbor Paco, a troubled young boy, tried to kill his mother’s abusive boyfriend, Ron. Joe quickly revived Ron and Ron attacked Joe.

When Joe broke into the Salinger estate.

caption He even hid under Peach’s bed. source Netflix

While Peach was healing from her Central Park attack, she and Beck went to stay at her family’s estate in Connecticut. Joe found the estate’s address online and broke in to watch them.

When Joe killed Peach and framed it as a suicide.

caption Peach was shot by Joe. source Netflix

Later in that same episode, Peach found Joe in the house and she shot him. Even though he was wounded, Joe fought back and viewers heard one more gunshot. We later learned that Joe staged her death to look like a suicide and he escaped, despite being wounded himself.

When Joe went to Beck’s therapist because he suspected she was cheating on him.

caption The therapist is played by John Stamos. source Netflix

After Peach’s death, things between Joe and Beck went sour. Soon, he thought she was cheating on him with her therapist, so Joe decided to become a patient of the same therapist. He told the therapist he was gay and struggling in his relationship, but he was really trying to see if Beck was sleeping with the therapist. Eventually, it was revealed that she was.

When Beck found Joe’s hidden box of her underwear, Benji’s teeth, her old phone, and other pieces of evidence.

caption The box included Beck’s old phone that she thought she’d lost. source Netflix

Viewers were shocked when Beck finally found everything in a box in Joe’s bathroom: Benji’s teeth, her old cell phone, other objects she thought she lost, and more. Suddenly, she realized that Peach was right about Joe.

When Joe locked Beck in the bookstore basement.

caption He said she didn’t understand that everything he did was for love. source Netflix

When Joe returned and found out that Beck discovered his secrets, he saw no other option than to lock her in the basement “book dungeon” as he had done to Benji.

When Joe killed Ron and had Paco help him keep it a secret.

caption Joe promised to take care of Ron’s body. source Netflix

Remember Ron? He was still terrorizing Paco and his mother. As Ron was chasing Paco and threatening him, Joe killed Ron and then told Paco not to tell anyone.

When Beck escaped from the “book dungeon” by using a typewriter key to stab Joe.

caption She stabbed him while she kissed him. source Netflix

Viewers probably thought Beck was on her way to safety when she cleverly used a typewriter key to stab Joe, steal the keys, and lock Joe in the cage. But Joe was smart and he had hidden a spare key inside of the book dungeon. Beck didn’t get very far.

When the therapist got arrested for all of Joe’s crimes.

caption He was taken away in handcuffs. source Netflix

Beck had typed up all of Joe’s crimes while she was locked up and she framed them as things her therapist had done, claiming he was obsessed with her. She had written it to try to convince Joe to let her out of the basement, saying she’d lie to protect Joe. But Joe ended up using it as evidence that the therapist had committed Joe’s crimes.

After Joe murdered Beck, the therapist was arrested for the murder of Beck and he was suspected to have killed Peach and Benji.

When Joe’s ex, Candace, showed up at the bookstore.

caption Candace appeared wearing heart-shaped sunglasses. source Netflix

Throughout the season, Candace had been discussed at length as Joe’s ex-girlfriend who ran off to Italy after things didn’t end well between them. In the last few moments of the first season, Candace appeared in New York City to see Joe, potentially setting the stage for the show’s second season.

