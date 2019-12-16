‘You stabbed us’: Chinese fans say bye to Mesut Ozil after he criticised China’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs

Mesut Ozil may be one of football’s biggest stars, but the 31-year-old has lost his fan base in China – the world’s most populous country – in less than a day.

The German-Turkish Arsenal midfielder caused an uproar on Friday (Dec 13) when he posted a statement to his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts criticising China’s treatment of its Muslim Uighr minority.

According to a translation published on South China Morning Post, the message written in Turkish read: “They burn their Qurans. They shut down their mosques. They ban their schools. They kill their holy men. The men are forced into camps and their families are forced to live with Chinese men. The women are forced to marry Chinese men.”

It continued: “But Muslims are silent. They won’t make a noise. They have abandoned them. Don’t they know that giving consent for persecution is persecution itself?”

Following the post, Arsenal swiftly distanced itself from Ozil’s opinions, saying on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it did not involve itself in politics.

“The content published is Ozil’s personal opinion. As a football club, Arsenal has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics,” it said.

Despite the effort, the damage in China was already done.

State broadcaster CCTV cancelled a scheduled showing of a Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester City

The broadcaster’s English-language news site CGTN also published a commentary criticising “western social media” for allowing “hate to prevail over objectivity”.

In it, the author said Ozil’s post “contains malicious disinformation to provide a cheap excuse for extremism”.

“Ozil is openly hailing the so-called East Turkistan as wronged and oppressed faithful who fight for Islam, while the extremist movement has long been recognized as a terrorist group by the United Nations,” the author wrote.

But the harshest criticism of Ozil remains on Weibo, where he had amassed more than 4 million followers.

Fans who claimed to have passionately supported the star for 10 years flooded his Weibo account with messages expressing a range of emotions from disappointment to rage.

A female fan posted a series of Weibo updates announcing she was saying goodbye to Ozil despite loving him for 10 years.

“Who didn’t fall in love with a few jerks in their youth? 10 years of my youth, I loved a dog.

“It’s time to repent. From now, I’ll say bye to Ozil. I only hope this trash doesn’t ruin my beloved Arsenal,” she wrote in Chinese.

Her post was published along with photos showing cartons of Ozil-related merchandise, including jerseys and figurines, placed in the dumpster.

Many fans who left comments on Ozil’s last video post on December 11 said they felt betrayed by him.

“I cried so badly,” one fan wrote in a comment accompanied by a photo of a torn Ozil poster.

“You’ve given 10 years of my passion an imperfect ending,” another wrote.

One emotional fan said: “It feels terrible. Do you know how many years I’ve liked you? No matter how people criticised you, I stood by you. But how could you say such a thing?”

Another, who also felt betrayed, wrote: “Really so disappointed. When the whole world said you weren’t good, we supported you. Now you have started to get better, we hoped you can happily play football, but you suddenly stabbed us. Are you human?”

In November this year, the NBA also found itself at the receiving end of backlash after Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted an image supporting protests in Hong Kong.

Chinese leagues, streaming services, sponsors, and partners, quickly cut ties with the Rockets and the NBA as a result.

