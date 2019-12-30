12 of the most terrifying moments from the second season of ‘You’

caption Season two of “You” is filled with horrifying moments. source Netflix

Netflix’s thriller series “You” recently dropped its second season.

Just like the first season, the new installment is filled with shocking moments that ranged from terrifying to downright disgusting.

From gruesome murders to one scary acid trip, there were many moments that the internet can’t stop talking about.

Warning: Major spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.

After season one of “You” began streaming on Netflix, the internet could not stop talking about the show’s terrifying, gruesome, and totally creepy moments. Season two was no different.

The new 10-episode installment follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) to Los Angeles where he hopes to escape his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), who he presumed was dead after he injured her and buried her.

The season begins with Joe changing his identity and seemingly trying to give up stalking for good – but fans soon find out that Joe hasn’t changed and he’s not the only one who’s capable of dark, unspeakable acts.

Here are 12 of the most frightening moments from season two of “You.”

The first episode’s twist reveals Joe is back to his old ways.

caption This is when viewers realize that, once again, Joe is up to no good. source Netflix

Things look a bit brighter for Joe throughout most of the second season’s first episode.

He limits himself only 10 minutes of stalking per day and tells himself he won’t fixate on any one person. He gets a new job at a health and wellness store, Anavrin, and seems to have escaped Candace. He meets a woman named Love but seems to ignore his urges to stalk her.

At the end of the episode, however, it’s revealed that Joe’s new identity was stolen from an unwitting man named Will Bettelheim, who Joe is keeping in his vault in a storage unit.

We find out that not only has Joe stole the real Will’s identity, but also that everything he’s done throughout the episode – finding an apartment, getting a job at Anavrin, “running into” Love at the DMV – has been part of his plot to stalk and get closer to Love after seeing her for the first time.

During episode two, Joe gets an unexpected, gruesome injury.

caption The tip of his finger got chopped off. source Netflix

After stealing Will’s identity, Joe is visited by a man named Jasper, who is after the real Will for owing him $50,000.

Jasper finds Joe outside Anavrin and is surprisingly nice and accommodating when Joe reveals he only has $3,000 to give him.

But in a gruesome and surprising moment, Jasper pins Joe down and cuts off the tip of one of his fingers. Joe bleeds uncontrollably while Jasper explains that if Joe can stop the bleeding, he’ll have around 12 hours to get his fingertip reattached.

But to make sure he gets his money first, Jasper puts Joe’s fingertip in a cooler of ice and holds it for ransom.

For the rest of the episode, Joe walks around LA with a bleeding finger and continues to stalk Love regardless of his injury.

Joe murders Jasper and disposes of his body in a terrifying way.

caption It’s bloody and gruesome. source Netflix

In the storage unit, Jasper goes after Joe with a knife for not having Will’s money, and Joe reverts to his murderous ways by stabbing Jasper in the stomach.

Without even pausing to think, Joe easily wraps Jasper’s body in plastic and takes it to the Anavrin kitchen, where he proceeds to cut it into pieces and put them through a meat grinder.

The event takes place in a gruesome montage that parallels Love’s cooking meat to Joe’s disposal of Jasper’s body.

Joe begins collecting Love’s personal items.

caption Early on, he starts taking her underwear. source Netflix

After being invited to Love’s home and deciding to just be friends with her, Joe steals Love’s underwear from her hamper while she isn’t looking.

Later, we see him smell the underwear and store it in a box that he’s hidden inside his apartment wall.

Joe finds a secret dungeon that reveals Henderson’s terrifying obsession with underage girls.

caption Joe finds some of Henderson’s creepy photographs, too. source Netflix

After breaking into Henderson’s house, Joe searches for proof that the celebrity has taken advantage of underage girls.

He finds a bookcase that opens to reveal a hidden dungeon filled with childlike decor as well as sex toys, a mattress, handcuffs, and a camera.

Joe also finds Henderson’s stash of photos that feature young girls who are passed out in their underwear, presumably because they were also drugged by Henderson.

The truth about what happened between Joe and Candace is revealed, and it’s as scary as we thought.

caption Joe almost killed her — and he likely thought he did. source Netflix

During episode five, we finally discover what actually happened between Joe and Candace via flashbacks.

Joe kidnapped Candace, tied her up, and gagged her with a bandana before driving her out to the woods where they once had a romantic picnic together. He packed a picnic basket as a “surprise” for her and told her that tying her up was something he “had to” do so they could talk.

Candace attempted to get away, only to be tackled and knocked out by Joe. He proceeded to bury her alive, thinking he’d killed her.

Joe effortlessly lies to Love about his relationships with Candace and Beck when confronted about his identity and past.

caption It’s unsettling how easily he lies. source Netflix

After Candace tells Love the truth about Joe, Love confronts Joe to determine what is real.

Joe fesses up about his identity but falsely tells Love that he moved to LA to escape Candace, who was obsessed with and stalking him.

He also lies about his relationship with Beck, saying that he went on only one date with her and that Candace made up the story about Joe murdering Beck.

The scene is especially unsettling because it reveals how easily he lies and just how far he will go to protect himself.

Joe is given acid and the resulting trip is completely creepy.

caption At one point, he sees blood all over his hands. source Netflix

In order to help “get their creative juices flowing,” Forty slips acid into Joe’s drink without him knowing.

For much of the episode, we follow Joe’s journey through his acid trip – and the images are terrifying.

Joe sees Love and her mom in the hotel lobby, but their eyes appear hideously oversized and completely black. Later, Joe strangles Forty thinking that he is Beck. He also hallucinates visions of his hands covered in blood and his mother being cruel to him.

He’s generally unsure about what is real and what isn’t.

The next morning, Joe finds Delilah’s murdered body in the vault and he can’t remember if he killed her or not.

Joe casually talks about Delilah to Ellie and Detective Fincher despite knowing the truth about her whereabouts.

caption Ellie is hysterical, but Joe doesn’t even shed a tear. source Netflix

During episode nine, we see Joe emotionlessly talk to Ellie and Detective Fincher like he has no idea what happened to Delilah, even though he knows she’s dead in his storage unit.

When approached by Fincher, Joe pretends he’s concerned about Delilah and even tells Fincher that she’s interested in dating him.

Later, Ellie has a breakdown in Joe’s apartment because she believes something terrible has happened to her sister and Joe wraps her in a hug and consoles her, telling her everything will be OK, even though he already knows Delilah is never coming back.

In a surprising twist, Love kills Candace.

caption Love slits her throat. source Netflix

After being lured to the storage unit by Candace’s texts on Joe’s phone, Love finds Joe trapped in the vault with Delilah’s body.

Candace reveals the truth about Joe, and Love runs out of the unit, seemingly shocked and terrified by the news.

Candace chases after Love and tries to console her – but Love quickly turns on Candace with a broken glass bottle and kills her by cutting her neck open.

Love reveals the dark truth of her past to Joe.

caption We see a young Love commit murder. source Netflix

Following the shocking murder of Candace, Love returns to the storage unit and tells Joe she “took care of it.”

Joe tries to convince Love that he’s no good for her by telling her that he killed Beck, Henderson, and Delilah.

In a scary turn of events, Love replies, “Joe, you didn’t kill Delilah… I did.”

Love admits that when she found Delilah in the vault, she killed her to protect Joe, their relationship, and their unborn baby.

She goes on to tell Joe the truth of the death of the Quinn family au pair, who Love killed because she believed she was protecting Forty. She explained that she blamed it on Forty so her parents would cover up the murder.

Love also tells Joe that she found his storage unit and discovered the truth about his past with Beck a while ago, but understood the motives behind all of his evil acts.

During the last few seconds of the season, Joe sets his sights on someone new.

caption We see him watching her through a crack in the fence. source Netflix

The final minutes of season two’s finale show Joe relaxing in the backyard of his new suburban home, which he and Love plan to raise their daughter in.

While reading, he hears noises in the neighbor’s yard and peeks through the fence slats to see a woman lounging with a book.

He begins his creepy inner monologue about his desire to get closer to her, and the audience learns that another scary cycle of stalking has already begun.

