YouGetWhatYouPayFor: LTA roasts Ikea for poking fun at the cost of its bus stop benches

The LTA defended the cost of benches at Singapore bus stops in response to IKEA’s parody advertisement. The LTA

You get what you pay for.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has thrown shade at Ikea, after the latter made an advertisement poking fun at the cost of bus stop benches in Singapore.

On Oct 11, the Swedish furniture giant posted an advertisement on Facebook for its “Industriell” bench which costs S$159. The Facebook caption accompanying the advertisement was: “Bring home a way more affordable bench from our store (not the bus stop)”.

The copy was a tongue-in-cheek reference to a recent court case involving a man who removed a metal bench from a bus stop on Braddell Road.

Tan Ke Wei, 22, had reportedly taken the bench as he wanted his new flat to resemble a bus stop.

The S$159 pricetag on Ikea’s bench is obviously way more affordable than the cost of benches at Singapore bus stops. According to the LTA, the cost of bus stop benches can run up to S$1,500, excluding installation costs.

In a Facebook post, the LTA fired back at Ikea’s advertisement.

With the hashtag #YouGetWhatYouPayFor, LTA called the Industriell “one nice wooden bench”. But the authority added that bus stop benches are made of hardy materials meant to last for more than 20 years despite drastic weather changes and heavy use.

Meanwhile, netizens are jumping on the bandwagon by also reacting to Ikea’s advertisement with their own puns and jokes.

Some of the comments on IKEA’s advertisement. Facebook / Ikea Singapore

Ikea was not the only brand to poke fun of the bench-stealing incident. Scoot posted an advertisement on its Facebook page offering “great seats at a steal”.

Scoot’s ad featured a cartoon figure dragging a plane seat away with a S$1,500 price tag.

About a month ago, Ikea had also spoofed Singapore’s ‘S-hook ah lian’ salesperson, by promoting its S-hooks with captions such as “T-shirt not included”, and “for you to ‘hoot’ anything you like”.