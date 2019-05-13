Theresa May’s Conservatives slump to fifth place in European elections poll

caption Theresa May source Getty

Support for the Conservative party continues to collapse following Theresa May’s decision to delay Brexit.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is heading for a major victory in the European elections according to a new YouGov poll.

YouGov found that support for both major parties is collapsing as voters switch to smaller parties.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

LONDON – Theresa May’s Conservative party has slumped to fifth place in a national opinion poll for the first time in its history, as Nigel Farage’s Brexit party heads for a stunning victory in the upcoming European elections.

The latest YouGov poll says just 10% of people plan to back May’s party in the upcoming European Parliament elections, as former voters desert the party in wake of the prime minister’s decision to delay Brexit.

The collapse in support for the party comes as voters switch in increasing numbers to smaller parties in the wake of the decision to delay Brexit and the ongoing political stalemate in the UK.

YouGov European elections poll

The Brexit Party: 34% (+4)

Labour: 16% (-5)

Liberal Democrats: 15% (+5)

Green Party: 11% (+2)

Conservatives: 10% (-3)

Change UK: 5% (-4)

(Changes since YouGov poll 30 April)

The poll puts Farage’s Brexit Party on course to win three times as many votes as the Conservatives later this month, despite being just weeks old and having no manifesto.

The YouGov research published on Monday follows polling published on Sunday which gave the Tories their lowest share of a general election opinion poll in nearly 25 years.

The Conservatives’ collapse in the polls continues amid growing opposition to May’s leadership.

The prime minister could spell out a specific date for her departure when she meets with the Conservative party’s 1922 committee of backbench Members of Parliament this week.

The Chair of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, has told the prime minister that she must set out a date for her resignation or risk MPs changing party rules in order to force her departure.

The YouGov poll published on Monday also found support for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour in sharp decline, with just 16% planning to vote for the opposition party in the European elections.

Support for the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats continues to grow. Sir Vince Cable’s party is just one per centage point behind Labour in YouGov’s European elections poll, suggesting it could leapfrog Labour into second place.

The shift in support towards smaller parties appears to go beyond the European elections. A separate general election poll conducted by YouGov finds support for both major parties down in the low twenties, with support for the both the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats continuing to grow in the wake of their gains in this month’s local elections.

YouGov general election poll

Conservatives: 24% (-5)

Labour: 24% (-5)

Brexit Party: 18% (+3)

Liberal Democrats: 16% (+3)

Greens: 7% (+2)

(Changes since YouGov poll 30 April)

The findings come as the government’s negotiating team meets again with the opposition Labour party on Monday for more talks on passing a Brexit deal through parliament.

Prospects for an agreement between the two parties currently look low with both sides coming under growing pressure to abandon the process.

In an interview with the Guardian over the weekend, the Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said that Labour Members of Parliament would be unlikely to accept any deal without a second referendum attached – something which the Conservative government is highly unlikely to allow.

Cabinet ministers are also expected to call on the prime minister to abandon talks when they meet on Tuesday.