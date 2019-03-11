Netflix has helped these old TV shows become hits with a new generation of young people

caption “Friends” source Warner Bros.

Netflix is investing heavily in original content, but licensed shows are still popular for the streaming giant.

Here are 10 old TV shows that are popular with young audiences, thanks in large part to Netflix.

It’s easier than ever for young TV viewers to discover new (old) shows thanks to streaming libraries.

Shows like “Friends” and “Supernatural” have been discovered by new audiences even though the former ended 15 years ago and the latter is in its 14th season. Both shows are available to stream on Netflix.

Television-tracking app TV Time provided Business Insider the 10 most popular old TV shows among viewers aged 13-17, based on data from its 12 million global users.

Netflix has built a robust library of original TV shows and movies, and will continue to invest heavily in original content (it’s expected to spend $15 billion on content this year, according to Variety). Licensed shows are still a huge asset for the streaming giant, though.

The internet exploded in December when a note on the Netflix “Friends” page said the show would be unavailable beginning in 2019. Netflix quickly removed the note, and assured users that the show would be available through 2019 after striking a deal with AT&T, which will be able to include the show on its own streaming service that it is expected to launch later this year.

Netflix is paying up to $100 million for the rights to “Friends,” The New York Times reported, up from the $30 million it was spending for the show before.

Other old TV shows not on Netflix have found new life, as well, like “The Simpsons,” the new season of which is available on Hulu.

Below are 10 old TV shows being discovered by young audiences:

10. “Supernatural” (2005)

source The CW

Available to stream: On Netflix

Description: “When they were boys, Sam and Dean Winchester lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force. Subsequently, their father raised them to be soldiers. He taught them about the paranormal evil that lives in the dark corners and on the back roads of America … and he taught them how to kill it. Now, the Winchester brothers crisscross the country in their ’67 Chevy Impala, battling every kind of supernatural threat they encounter along the way.”

9. “Spongebob Squarepants” (1999)

source Nickelodeon

Available to stream: On the Nick app by logging in with your TV provider; first four seasons available on Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Though they have the best intentions, SpongeBob and Patrick are always causing trouble… and plenty of laughs! When he’s not at the Krusty Krab grilling up some epic Krabby Patties, SpongeBob can be found jellyfishing with Patrick, blowing bubbles, or annoying his favorite neighbor, Squidward!”

8. “One Piece” (1999)

source Cartoon Network

Available to stream: On anime streamer Crunchyroll for premium members

Description: “Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”

7. “Teen Wolf” (2011)

source MTV

Available to stream: On Amazon Prime Video

Description: “This supernatural drama follows Scott McCall, a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.”

6. “Friends” (1994)

source “Friends”/NBC

Available to stream: On Netflix

Description: “Pull up a couch and relax at Central Perk, where six Friends gather to talk about life and love. Friends tells the story of siblings Ross and Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribiani and Rachel Green.”

5. “Pokémon” (1997)

source Disney XD

Available to stream: All episodes are available on the Disney Now app; current series available on Netflix

Description (“Sun and Moon”): “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way-including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.”

4. “The Vampire Diaries” (2009)

source The CW/Tina Rowden

Available to stream: On Netflix

Description: “Trapped in adolescent bodies, feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of captivating teenager Elena.”

3. “Pretty Little Liars” (2010)

source Freeform

Available to stream: On Netflix

Description: “Rudderless without their missing leader, four formerly tight high school friends band together when a blackmailer threatens to spill their dirt.”

2. “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005)

source ABC

Available to stream: On Netflix

Description: “The medical drama follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.”

1. “The Simpsons” (1990)

source Fox

Available to stream: Current season available on Hulu; watch all episodes on FXX’s Simpsons World by logging in through TV provider

Description: “Recently nominated for a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will celebrate its 30thseason this year.”