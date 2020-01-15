Young investors in Singapore make far less than older ones, because they get scared the moment markets dip: Report

Younger investors tended to have lower financial literacy, resulting in panic when markets dip. The Straits Times

When securities markets fall, younger Singaporeans are far jumpier than older ones and will quickly pull out, leading them to miss out on significant gains, a new report by robo-investor Stashaway has found.

In its Insights 2020 report, published on Wednesday (Jan 15), the company analysed the behaviour of over 92,000 local users aged 18 to 88 during a market fall of 19.8 per cent in December 2018.

The firm said most of its users were from the financial services, tech, government, and consulting industries.

It found that younger investors (defined those under 30 years old) were three times more likely to withdraw – and 60 per cent more likely to stop – their investments during market corrections, compared to older investors.

In contrast, older investors – who had likely already weathered several market corrections – tended to be more systematic in maintaining regular investments, meaning they benefited from price recoveries.

Stashaway founder Michele Ferrario said younger investors tended to have lower financial literacy, resulting in a panicked reaction when markets dipped.

He added that younger investors were often inexperienced and tended to be fearful of volatility, resulting in them buying securities at high prices and selling them cheaply in reaction to market movements.

“In a chaotic market environment… inexperienced investors focus on the losses they incur instead of the fact that lose prices represent buying opportunities they didn’t have before,” the company said in its report.

