Younger women in Singapore tend to spend more on travel and fashion as their careers become established: UOB study

Younger women who have just left school and are just starting out in the workforce spend more on “expressing themselves through fashion”, UOB said. The Straits Times

The way women in Singapore shop and spend money changes as they enter into new phases of life, an analysis of card spend data by UOB has found.

One of Singapore’s four largest local banks, UOB said in a press release on Monday (March 25) that data from its Lady’s Card line of products shows that women’s spending habits change in line with their earning power and life choices.

Younger women who have just left school and are just starting out in the workforce, for example, spend more on “expressing themselves through fashion”, UOB said.

Women in this group also allocate more of their credit card spend towards after-office activities including dining out, entertainment and transport than the other generation, UOB said.

Additionally, the more established a young woman is in her career, the more she spends on travel and fashion.

Although women above 36 years of age were found to spend the most on their families, they still spend on treating themselves through fashion, travel and beauty and wellness treatments, UOB added.

Changing habits of younger women

According to UOB, young women in Singapore are also spending differently today compared to five years ago.

For example, card spend data shows that expenditure on fashion has fallen from 33 per cent to 23 per cent for women aged 18 to 25, UOB said.

Women in the 26 to 35 age range are also apportioning less to fashion, with the proportion of fashion spend falling from 32 per cent in 2013 to 24 per cent in 2018.

In contrast, the spending priorities for women 36 years old and above have largely stayed the same over the same period, although card spend on family has gone up from 7 to 12 per cent.

Spending more on transport and travels

In its statement, UOB also said that there were two apparent trends with women’s credit card spending – an increase in travel spend, and a “substantial increase” in transport spend. The latter correlates to the increase in ride-hailing options and credit card acceptance in taxis, the bank added.

The bank also revealed that the top spending categories for its women cardholders were fashion, travel, dining, beauty and wellness, family, entertainment and transport. Spend within these seven categories grew 26 per cent from 2016 to 2018, accounting for more than half of all spend made on the UOB Lady’s Card in the same period.

Women want to be rewarded for spending

Using research published by Mastercard, UOB also found that women in Singapore prioritise card rewards, and “are constantly looking for ways to earn better benefits with every dollar spent”.

According to UOB, it is the only bank in Singapore to allow its cardmembers to select up to two preferred spend categories from which they earn 10 times the reward points. This is equivalent to 20 miles for every $5 spend, UOB said.

The rewards programme is expected to “be the catalyst” for its Lady’s Card membership to grow from one in five women to one in three women in Singapore within the next five years, it added.

“Since launching Singapore’s first dedicated card for women in 1989, we can see that what works for one set of women today may not for the same set tomorrow,” Jacquelyn Tan, head of personal financial services Singapore, UOB said.

According to Tan, the bank uses its transactional data and insights to ensure its Lady’s Card “meets the lifestyle and life choices of women”.

There are currently four versions of the UOB Lady’s Card – from the entry-level Lady’s Card debit to the premium UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.