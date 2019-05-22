The youngest heirs and heiresses poised to inherit billions from their parents

caption Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and his daughter Georgina. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

From preschool toddlers to high-ranking executives, the heirs of some of the world’s wealthiest are poised to inherit massive fortunes.

Many of the young heirs of famous billionaires – including the children of the richest people in tech and the richest people in business – will receive large inheritances, if they haven’t already. Meanwhile, other billionaires have promised to give some, most, or, in Warren Buffett‘s case, all, of their wealth away.

Read more: 16 heirs to some of America’s best-known brands who are poised to inherit millions

We looked at the 35 richest individuals and families in the world using real-time data from Forbes’ billionaire index. We listed those who have children under the age of 40 and ordered the list of heirs by their parent’s wealth, beginning with Jeff Bezos – currently the richest person alive.

For the purposes of this list, we looked only at the billionaires’ direct descendants and excluded grandkids. Notably, this methodology means that some high-profile billionaires’ grandchildren – amongst them François Pinault’s grandson of the same name, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers’ grandson who was called “The Prince of L’Oreal,” and the Walton grandchildren – are not included in the round-up.

Keep reading for a look at some of the wealthiest heirs in the world.

Currently the richest person in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has four children with his former wife MacKenzie.

caption The entire Bezos family in 2016. source Getty Images / Todd Williamson / Contributor

In early April, the couple announced that they had finalized the terms of their divorce. The two have three sons and one adopted daughter together. Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $156.7 billion. Following the divorce, MacKenzie Bezos’ net worth totals $36.7 billion, thanks to her 25% stake of Amazon shares.

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children together: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe. Their oldest is 23 years old.

caption The Gates family, from left to right: Melinda, Jennifer (front), Phoebe, Rory, and Bill. source Bill Gates/Facebook

Since founding Microsoft, Bill Gates has accumulated a massive fortune of $96.5 billion. Now known for their philanthropy efforts, the Gates family is currently ranked No. 2 among the world’s richest people. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback said that the couple’s oldest daughter Jennifer attended Stanford University. An accomplished equestrian, she is now 23 years old.

Rory, the couple’s only son, turned in 18 in 2017. His younger sister Phoebe, still in high school, attends the private Lakeside High School in Seattle.

Bill and Melinda Gates – along with billionaire Warren Buffett – are responsible for the launch of the Giving Pledge, a pledge signed by some of the world’s richest people who promise to give away the majority of their wealth. As reported by Business Insider’s Áine Cain and Allana Akhtar, “Each of the Gates’ kids will inherit about $10 million of their parents’ $98.1 billion fortune, while much of the rest will go to charitable causes.”

Bernard Arnault, the richest person in Europe, has five children. Three of his heirs are under the age of 30.

caption Jean Arnault (front left) with his brother, Frederic (center) and father, Bernard (right). source Rindoff Petroff/Hekimian/Getty Images

All but one of Bernard Arnault’s five children are involved in his luxury-goods empire, LVMH. Arnault has two children in their forties from his first marriage, along with three younger sons from his second marriage.

His younger sons include Alexandre, Frederic, and Jean Arnault. According to previous reporting from Business Insider’s Katie Warren, Alexandre (age 27) is the CEO of LVMH’s Rimowa luggage label, while Frederic (age 24) is a director at TAG Heuer – LVMH’s largest watch brand. Bernard’s youngest son Jean is the only heir not yet involved in the company.

Retail mogul Amancio Ortega also has two older children from his first marriage; his youngest daughter Marta — his only child from his second marriage — is in her mid-thirties.

caption Ortega (center left) with his daughter Marta (center right). source Getty Images / Europa Press Entertainment / Contributor

Once the richest person in the world, Ortega is currently ranked sixth with a net worth of $62.7 billion from his clothing conglomerate, Inditex. Known as the Zara heiress, his 35-year-old daughter Marta is involved in her father’s flagship company.

According to The Telegraph, “Marta acts as a senior creative consultant on all Zara Woman collections, and evidently has first pick of the new clothes before they hit stores.”

Marta recently received a lot of attention from the press for her high-profile wedding, which was dubbed the “wedding of the year” by Spanish publications.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison has two children: a 33-year-old daughter and a 36-year-old son.

Ranked No. 7 on Forbes’ billionaire list, Ellison’s net worth exceeds $62 billion. Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported that both of his children already inherited millions of stock shares from their father’s Netsuite and Oracle companies. In addition, as Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback reported, “Ellison gifted his daughter Megan a multi-million dollar inheritance on her 25th birthday in 2011, which she used to found a production company, Annapurna Pictures.”

Both children have become successful filmmakers: Megan was praised as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in 2014 for her work on independent projects such as Zero Dark Thirty, Her, and American Hustle, while David has been involved in major action movies including Star Trek Beyond.

Larry Ellison has also signed the Giving Pledge. Previously reporting from Business Insider’s Madeline Stone and Biz Carson said, “Larry Ellison has committed to giving away 95 percent of his wealth to charitable causes, especially to his medical foundation.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has two toddler daughters with his wife Priscilla Chan.

caption Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan with their older daughter Max. source Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have two daughters together. The couple’s first daughter Maxima was born in 2015; their second daughter, August, was born two years later in 2017. Zuckerberg’s net worth totals $62.3 billion, making him the world’s eighth-richest person.

Zuckerberg and Chan have both signed the Giving Pledge. Business Insider’s Biz Carson previously reported that the couple plan to give away 99% of their Facebook shares to their joint Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Michael Bloomberg has two daughters, now 36 and 40 years old, with his former wife Susan Brown.

caption Michael Bloomberg with his younger daughter, Georgina. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Founder of Bloomberg and former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg is the ninth-richest person in the world, behind tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg. His net worth totals $55.5 billion, and – since he signed the Giving Pledge – just a small part of his massive fortune will be passed on to his two daughters, Georgina and Emma.

Georgina was featured in the infamous 2003 documentary “Born Rich.”

Larry Page has two children, who are approximately eight and ten years old, with his wife Lucy.

caption Larry Page and Lucy Page Southworth. source Steve Jennings/Getty Images for MerchantCantos

Google cofounder Larry Page’s children were born in 2009 and 2011. As previous reporting from Business Insider’s Rachel Premack shows, “Page is so private that we don’t even know if the younger child is a boy or a girl. The older child is a boy.”

Page founded Google in 1998 with fellow Stanford grad Sergey Brin. Another signer of the Giving Pledge, he is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes’ billionaire list and has a net worth of over $50 billion.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and has three children, all of whom are in their twenties, with his wife Nita.

caption The Ambanis, from left to right: Akash, Anant, Isha, Nita, and Mukesh. source Reuters

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $50 billion.

All three of his children are involved with the company: Anant (age 23) and twins Isha and Akash Ambani (age 27). Isha married 33-year-old real estate and pharmaceutical heir Anand Piramal in December 2018, which involved many extravagant events including an engagement party on Lake Como, private performances from John Legend and Beyoncé, and a ceremony with 600 A-list guests.

Like his Google cofounder, Sergey Brin has two children in elementary school. Brin was previously married to Anne Wojcicki, the CEO of 23andMe.

caption Anne Wojcicki and Sergey Brin in 2014. Now divorced, the couple has two children. source Steve Jennings / Stringer

Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki married in 2007 and divorced in 2015. The former couple has two children together. Their son, Benji Wojin, was born in 2008; their daughter, Chloe Wojin, was born in 2011.

The children are set to inherit a large fortune. Wojcicki’s net worth is approximately $440 million; Brin’s net worth totals $53 billion, making him the fourteenth-richest person in the world.

Steve Ballmer has three sons with his wife Connie.

Now retired, the wealthy Microsoft exec married his wife Connie in 1990. Together, the couple has three sons. Currently ranked No. 19 on Forbes’ list of billionaires, Ballmer has a net worth of approximately $48 billion.

Ballmer served as Microsoft’s CEO from 2000 to 2014. He now owns the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tech mogul Michael Dell has four children with his wife Susan — their oldest daughter is around 26 years old.

caption Michael and Susan Dell with two of their four children at UT-Austin, Michael’s alma mater. source Getty Images Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Contributor

Since founding Dell Technologies, Michael Dell’s net worth has grown to $41.7 billion. Michael and Susan Dell have four children: a son named Zachary and three daughters named Alexa, Juliette, and Kira. All four were raised in the family’s home – nicknamed “The Castle” – in Austin, Texas.

The couple’s oldest child Alexa is now in her mid-twenties and is engaged to millionaire real estate mogul Arshia Harrison Refoua. She currently works as an advisor to the Bumble dating app and has a massive Instagram following.

David Thomson — the heir to the Thomson-Reuters fortune — has six children from four marriages.

caption Billionaire David Thomson. source Mark Blinch/Reuters

Ranked No. 27 on Forbes’ billionaire list, Thomson’s net worth is $32.5 billion.

He inherited his fortune from his grandfather, who founded the media and publishing company. The family is currently Canada’s richest family. One of his daughters was cited as one of “Toronto’s richest kids on Instagram.”

Wang Jianlin, one of the richest men in China, has a son in his early 30s.

caption Wang Sicong, the only son of billionaire Wang Jianlin. source Getty Images / VCG / Contributer

Jianlin’s son, Wang Sicong, is the only heir to his $22.6 billion fortune. Previous reporting from the South China Morning Post showed that while he has already inherited some of his family’s wealth and works as an investor, he is not interested in leading his father’s company.