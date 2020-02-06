16 of the youngest monarchs in history

caption King Tut. source Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Even though you may picture kings and queens as stodgy, older folks with stiff upper lips, they’re not all like that.

There have been plenty of monarchs who became the king or queen of their country when they were only a few years old.

One of the most famous kings of all time, King Tut of Egypt, was around 9 years old when he became pharaoh.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Every kid has dreamed of being king or queen of the world. Who wouldn’t want unlimited power to abolish bedtime and mandate candy for dinner?

In real life, of course, being a ruler isn’t all that simple. History is full of stories of under-aged kings, queens, emperors, and tsars who found out that leading a nation is tough at best and traumatizing and scandal-ridden at worst.

Here are the wild, fascinating tales of 16 child rulers from all across the world.

Shah Shapur II became king before he was even born, according to legend.

caption Shapur II. source Werner Forman/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Shapur II, who ruled the Sasanian Empire of Persia, was a monarch immediately upon his birth in 309 AD because his father had recently died. But legend has it that he was crowned while still in his mother’s womb. They apparently put a crown on top of his mother’s belly.

He stepped up to run the empire on his own at age 16.

Alfonso XIII was named the king of Spain on the day of his birth in 1886, but didn’t officially begin ruling until he was 16.

caption King Alfonso XIII of Spain. source he Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Alfonso XIII was born after his father, the previous king, had died -so he became king the moment he was born. In 1902, when he turned 16, he took on full responsibilities as the king of Spain.

A government that Alfonso partially helped install was also his downfall. After the victories of the Socialist and Republican parties in Spanish parliament, they demanded he abdicate the crown and abolish the monarchy. Ultimately, he left the country in 1931 without abdicating and never returned.

John I of France was king for the five days he lived.

caption French King Jean I (John I) who reigned in 1316. source Time Life Pictures/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Young John became king immediately upon his birth in 1316 because his father had died just a few months earlier.

He died five days later – and some speculate that John’s uncle, who succeeded him on the throne, poisoned the young ruler.

Mary, Queen of Scots, became queen when she was just 6 days old.

caption Mary, Queen of Scots,. source VCG Wilson/Corbis/Getty Images

Obviously, a 6-day-old baby wasn’t running things – Mary’s mother took the reins while her daughter grew up in France.

But when 18-year-old Mary eventually did rule Scotland on her own, things got dicey. She married the man suspected of murdering her husband and was deposed. She then fled to England, where she hoped she’d be protected by her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. But Elizabeth kept Mary in captivity for the next 18 years.

Mary was eventually implicated in a plot to assassinate Elizabeth, and she was executed in 1587, at age 44.

Ivan VI of Russia was 2 months old when he ascended to the throne.

caption Circa 1764: Tsar Ivan VI of Russia. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ivan VI was named Tsar of Russia in October 1740, just two months after his birth in August, though it was in name only. His mother assumed the title of regent.

But soon after, his cousin Elizabeth organized a coup against him, his mother, and their allies in 1741.

For the next 20 years, Ivan was kept in various prisons and confinements, irreversibly stunting his mental development. During a rescue attempt, he was killed by his jailers.

Henry VI is the youngest British monarch in history — he was 9 months old when he was crowned king.

caption Portrait of King Henry VI (1422-1461). source Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Henry was only 9 months old when he succeeded his father as king of England in 1422.

After he’d started ruling on his own, two rival royal houses began a power struggle for the throne: the Lancasters (Henry’s own house) and the Yorks. That struggle became known as the War of Roses, and Henry’s side eventually lost.

He was later imprisoned and murdered in the Tower of London at age 50.

King Sobhuza II, of Swaziland, reigned longer than any monarch in recorded history. He ruled from when was one year old, all the way through the end of his life, at 83.

caption King Sobhuza II in Lobamba, left, date of photo unknown, 1960s. source Dubber/ullstein bild/Getty Images

Sobhuza II ruled Swaziland for a staggering 82 years. During his reign he fought for his country’s independence from the British and helped Swaziland prosper economically.

He was referred to as the Great Mountain, the Bull, the Son of the She-Elephant, the Inexplicable, and the Lion, and had at least 70 wives and 100 kids by some estimates.

Pu Yi started life as the 2-year-old emperor of China, but died a gardener.

caption Pu Yi as a small child on February 23, 1909. source Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Pu Yi was named Chinese emperor in 1908, when he was 2 years old. Just three years later, revolution overthrew the imperial system and established the Republic of China. The boy emperor no longer had an empire.

But Pu Yi was allowed to continue his luxurious lifestyle in Beijing’s Forbidden City. Every time he went for a walk, he was trailed by a band of servant eunuchs who carried medicines, tea, and cakes, should the young Pu Yi need sustenance.

Eventually, Pu Yi was expelled from the Forbidden City and fled to Japan. The rest of his life was even stranger: He was installed as a puppet emperor of a Japanese-controlled state in China, then captured by Russians at the end of World War II. Pu Yi was kept in Siberia for five years until he was returned to China and thrown in prison as a war criminal.

He was pardoned nearly a decade later and worked as a gardener in Beijing until he died of cancer in 1967. Pu Yi’s life inspired the Oscar-winning film “The Last Emperor.”

Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible got his nickname for a reason — but he was only 3 when he was crowned king.

caption Circa 1575, Ivan IV (1530 – 1584), tsar of Russia. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Immediately upon his father’s death in 1533, 3-year-old Ivan was named the grand prince of Moscow and rightful heir to the throne.

During his 37-year reign, Ivan did plenty to earn his “terrible” moniker, including creating a special police force that publicly executed disloyal citizens. For example, its officers rode around on black horses with dogs’ heads hanging from their saddles. He also attacked his pregnant daughter-in-law and murdered his own son by bashing his head in with a scepter.

Ivan himself died suddenly of a probable heart attack in 1584.

King Oyo of Toro, Uganda, currently holds the world record for youngest reigning monarch — he was only 3 when he was crowned, and is currently 27.

Oyo, who leads the Toro kingdom of Uganda, was crowned in 1995, at age 3. During his coronation, he sat upon a miniature throne playing with toys, pulled off his crown, and crawled away into his mother’s lap.

Today, 27-year-old Oyo is still the king and has been working with UN to decrease the prevalence of AIDS.

A war broke out because 3-year-old Queen Isabella II was female, not male.

caption Isabella II, queen regnant of Spain from 1833 until 1868, in exile in Paris circa 1900. source Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Isabella was named queen upon her father’s death in 1833. She was 3 years old.

But some Spaniards wanted Isabella’s uncle, Carlos, to be king. The Carlists, as they were known, refused to recognize a female monarch. This turmoil led to conflicts called the Carlist Wars.

Isabella was officially crowned at age 13, but her reign was troubled. The public was scandalized by reports that the she wasn’t living with her husband, and in 1868, an uprising drove her to exile in Paris.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg Gotha became king of Bulgaria at age 6, then prime minister of Bulgaria at age 64.

caption Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg Gotha. source Mark Renders/Getty Images

Simeon II ascended the Bulgarian throne at age 6 in 1943, but his reign was short. By 1946, the monarchy had been abolished.

Simeon and his mother left the country, but he eventually returned home as an adult, formed a political party (the “National Movement for Simeon II”), and successfully ran for prime minister in 2001. He wasn’t re-elected for a second term.

Today, he’s 82 years old.

Christina of Sweden was 6 years old when she was crowned — and then she was raised and educated as a boy.

caption Circa 1650, Queen Christina of Sweden. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Christina was named queen at age 6 when her father died and took over the monarchy officially when she turned 18. In the intervening years, the young queen was raised and educated like a boy and quickly became known for her sharp intellect. As queen, she rose every day at 5 a.m. to read.

She shocked the world when she stepped down from the throne just 10 years into her reign, in 1654. Some say Christina’s aversion to marriage drove her from the job – others say it was because she secretly converted to Catholicism.

Either way, she fled to Rome to live out the remainder of her years, befriending popes, and becoming a patron of the arts.

King Tut might be history’s most famous child ruler. He was just 9 years old.

caption “Tutankhamun and The Golden Age of the Pharaohs” exhibition at the O2 Arena on November 13, 2007. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tutankhamun rose to power around 1333 BC, when he was about 9 years old. He died 10 years later, though it’s still not clear how.

This young king is far more famous for his death than his life. The discovery of his intact tomb in 1922 remains one of history’s most important archaeological achievements.

After Murad IV became sultan at age 11, he went on a killing spree.

caption Murad IV, Ottoman Emperor, 1808. source Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Murad IV became sultan of the Ottoman Empire at age 11 in 1623. He was determined to quash rebelliousness against the government, so he closed down coffee and wine shops, where he suspected citizens would gather to plot against him. He also banned tobacco for good measure, and anyone found smoking was executed.

He died as a result of his alcoholism in 1640.

Pope Benedict IX, history’s youngest pope at age 12, was described as a “demon from hell.”

caption Circa 1030, Pope Benedict IX. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Benedict IX became pope in 1032, when he was likely just 12 years old. Back then, popes weren’t just leaders of the Catholic church – they were rulers of land known as the Papal States.

Not much is known about his policies, but it’s clear that Benedict wasn’t well liked – historian Ferdinand Gregorovius called him “a demon from hell.” Soon, political enemies tried to murder him, so he fled St. Peter’s Basilica and spent time in Rome, where he “stole, murdered and committed other, unspeakable deeds,” according to one account.

Benedict became pope two more times before he was driven out of the Vatican for good.